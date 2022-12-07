'Today' Honors Former Floor Director Mark Traub After He Dies from Leukemia Complications at Age 64

"He was the heart and soul, really, of our show," Hoda Kotb said on Wednesday's episode of the NBC morning show

Published on December 7, 2022 10:19 AM
Stage Manager Mark Traub appears on NBC News' "Today" show
Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty

The Today Show has lost one of its own.

Anchors of the national news series honored their former floor director, Mark Traub, on Wednesday after he died from Leukemia complications the day before. He was 64.

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones paid tribute to the stage manager of 35 years, who officially retired from the position in 2019.

"Although we're talking about the laughs that Mark Traub provided us with over so many years at Today, we actually have very sad news this morning about our friend Mark Traub," Kotb, 58, said.

"He was a member of our Today family, he was our floor director. He worked here for nearly four decades; the heart and soul really, of our show," she continued. "He passed away yesterday at 64 years old. He had complications following an 18-month battle with Leukemia."

Guthrie, 50, added some insight into Traub's behind-the-scenes job, detailing his start at NBC as a page to working on a variety of shows, including soap operas and Saturday Night Live. But 35 of those years were spent working at Today.

"He was a world traveler, an avid reader. He knew everything about pretty much everything. A movie buff, a lifelong Yankees and Giants fan. So funny," said Guthrie.

Mark Traub, Natalie Morales and Willie Geist appear on NBC News' "Today" show
Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty

"He was so generous with his laugh and he was so generous with all of us. And I have to say this morning, our hearts are broken and so many of our crew, I know, their hearts are hurting too. Because he meant so much to us," she added. "He was so devoted to all of us in a way that was so meaningful. And we needed him. We needed him."

Even off-screen, Traub was remembered by the Today family. Al Roker — who has recently been hospitalized with his own health struggles and is currently not appearing on Today — posted a photo of himself with Traub on Instagram Wednesday.

"The laugh you always heard in the background for years on @todayshow was our stage manager, @mtraub2295 and when he retired, some of our spark diminished," Roker, 68, captioned the picture. "Sadly, that light is gone after a long battle. Take care, Mark. You are so missed."

Upon his retirement in 2019, Traub spoke about how important Today was to his life.

"This has been the only place I've known as home for two-thirds of my life," he said on an episode airing in 2019. "My life's dream came true when I was 21 years old. It's just been amazing to have the opportunity to be part of something that is so vital to this country as this show is."

Mark Traub on Friday, January 4, 2019
Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

As for his retirement plans, Traub added: "I'm gonna learn how to sleep. And I'm gonna watch you guys every day."

