Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Will Have a Live Studio Audience Twice a Week

NBC paired the two as hosts of Today's fourth hour after Kathie Lee Gifford's departure last year

January 16, 2020 01:12 PM

Today‘s fourth hour just got a whole lot bigger!

Starting Feb. 6, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will add a live studio to their show, Today with Hoda & Jenna, every Thursday and Friday.

The co-hosts made the announcement Thursday on-air.

“We have a new home!” they said. “We’ve been in your house, and now it’s time for you to come to our house. We call it Hoda & Jenna & Friends, and all that’s missing is you!”

Hager, 38, couldn’t help but get emotional at the news.

“I’m so excited, I want to cry,” she said, tearing up. “Why am I crying?”

“Because it’s big!” said Kotb, 55. “I love that we have a special title for those special days, the Thursdays and Fridays. It’s Hoda & Jenna & Friends. Here’s the thing, a lot of people I know want to watch the show. They’re like, ‘We want to come and see it.'”

“And I have to say,” Kotb added, “when we’ve done this show in front of an audience it’s been really fun.”

According to Variety, they will make use of Studio 6A, the facility that once housed David Letterman‘s Late Night and Megyn Kelly‘s Megyn Kelly Today.

NBC paired Kotb and Bush Hager as co-hosts of the morning show’s 10 a.m. slot last year after the hour’s longtime fixture Kathie Lee Gifford left the show.

Tickets, which are free, are available at HodaAndJennaTickets.com. Today airs weekdays on NBC.

