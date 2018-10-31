Battle of the Morning Show Halloweens: Both Today and GMA Go Back to the '80s for Epic Costumes

It’s that time of year again!

Without fail, the hosts of the Today and Good Morning America churn out epic Halloween costumes year after year — and 2018 is no exception.

On Wednesday, both morning shows channeled the 1980s for their epic Halloween costumes.

Over at ABC, the GMA gang gave viewers a tour of the ’80s biggest television stars, with Robin Roberts as Diahann Carroll’s Dominique Deveraux from Dynasty, Amy Robach as Katey Sagal’s Peg Bundy from Married… with Children, Lara Spencer as The Love Boat‘s Captain Merril Stubing — originally portrayed by Gavin MacLeod, Ginger Zee as a sewer-dwelling Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, George Stephanopoulos as the buttoned-up Alex P. Keaton — aka Michael J. Fox — from Family Ties, and Michael Strahan as none other than Mr. T — complete with a mohawk and gold chains.

After introducing themselves, the hosts kicked off the morning news with a few headlines straight out of the ’80s — like the introduction of Cool Ranch Doritos. They later played a game of ’80s TV themed-trivia to find out just how much research the crew did before putting on their costumes.

Robin Roberts as Dominique Deveraux from Dynasty Paula Lobo/ABC

Amy Robach as Peg Bundy from Married... with Children Paula Lobo/ABC

Ginger Zee as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Paula Lobo/ABC

Lara Spencer as The Love Boat's Captain Merril Stubing Paula Lobo/ABC

Today‘s NBC stars pulled out all the stops, traveling back in time as their favorite movie characters and pop sensations from the decade.

From the big screen, Willie Geist kicked things off as Ferris Bueller, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer pulled up in a DeLorean as Doc (another Michael J. Fox!) and Marty McFly from Back to the Future, Craig Melvin appeared as Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem from Coming to America, and Peter Alexander and Jenna Bush Hager played Maverick, aka Tom Cruise, and Goose, aka Anthony Edwards, from Top Gun.

Today/Twitter

Al Rocker and Dylan Dreyer as Doc and Marty McFly from Back to the Future Today/Twitter

Craig Melvin as Prince Akeem from Coming to America

Willie Geist as Ferris Bueller

Peter Alexander and Jenna Bush Hager played Maverick and Goose from Top Gun

And straight from the radio, Carson Daly showed up as Bruce Springsteen, Sheinelle Jones as a sequin-wearing Tina Turner, Savannah Guthrie as Cyndi Lauper, and Hoda Kotb as a piano-playing Elton John.

Carson Daly as Bruce Springsteen

Sheinelle Jones as Tina Turner

Savannah Guthrie as Cyndi Lauper

Hoda Kotb as Elton John

After making their debut, the anchors hit the stage for a performance of the classic Wham! hit “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.”

Noticeably missing from the Today show festivities? Megyn Kelly.

The ousted talk show host has not appeared live on the air since NBC confirmed that her 9 a.m. Today show hour had been canceled amid immense backlash for her controversial remarks about wearing blackface on Halloween.

While Megyn Kelly Today is officially done, her future at the network remains unclear. Kelly’s attorney told Variety in a statement: “Megyn remains an employee of NBC News and discussions about next steps are continuing.”

During her show last week, Kelly was discussing attempts at universities to discourage “inappropriate and offensive costumes.” The former Fox News host asked: “But what is racist? Because truly, you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was okay as long as you were dressing up as like a character.”

Kelly, 47, has since apologized for her comments twice — first in an internal email to colleagues and then on-air as she held back tears.

Her NBC colleagues condemned her harshly on Today. Melvin called her remarks “indefensible” as well as “ignorant and racist,” and Roker insisted she “owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country.”

Multiple sources have told PEOPLE that the network and Kelly are hammering out the terms of her exit from NBC News, which is complicated by her $23 million-a-year contract.

“They don’t want her there, and she doesn’t want to be there,” one source said.