Today's Dylan Dreyer Opens Up About Quarantining with a Newborn & Toddler: 'It's a Reality Check'

Dylan Dreyer reveals how her family is holding up amid the coronavirus pandemic in this week's issue of PEOPLE

Dylan Dreyer never envisioned she’d be spending the final month of her maternity leave quarantining in her New York City apartment — but she's making the most of every minute.

The Today show’s third-hour co-anchor, 38, and her husband Brian Fichera, 33, are relishing spending quality time with their two sons, Calvin, 3, and Oliver, 4 months on May 2, amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, especially after their difficult journey to get pregnant with Oliver.

“We’re getting more time together than I ever would’ve imagined,” Dreyer tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. “I would say that's the blessing in disguise of all this, just that we get so much family time. Sometimes it drives you crazy, but for the most part it’s been great.”

Like many parents in quarantine, Dreyer says she and Fichera have been on the clock 24/7 with the kids as they don't currently have their babysitter. Additionally, Calvin's schooling is now being done completely over Zoom.

"Sometimes you just need a break," she says. "With the two kids, we're still adjusting. It's man-on-man defense. My husband and I just keep switching back and forth between which kid we're taking care of at the moment."

"It's a reality check," she adds. "It's like, 'Wow, this is a lot of parenting.' "

Image zoom Dylan Dreyer and her sons Oliver and Calvin Brian Fichera

Making things even more difficult was Fichera's coronavirus diagnosis earlier this month. On April 15, Fichera revealed on Instagram that in late March he "spiked a fever and had some unsettling and alarming stomach issues.”

Realizing it could be the virus, Fichera said that he and Dreyer didn’t “waste a second” and that he immediately isolated in Calvin's room for two weeks.

"I like to say that I was kind of an A+ mom during the two weeks because I felt like super mom," Dreyer says. "I was up all night with the baby, and I was keeping everybody happy and fed during the day."

She admits, though, that she had some shortcomings.

"I definitely failed at being a wife because I'm like, 'You know what? I'll make you toast but I've got so much going on and I can't do it all right now,' " she says. "And I feel so guilty that I did that, but I didn't have time to baby Brian."

Fichera has since recovered, and despite the challenges, Dreyer says she and the family "still have the same fun things" happening in their home as always.

"Oliver giggles and laughs if you sing to him," she says. "He's so happy and smiley. He's just a sweet baby, and Calvin loves him so much. Every morning we wake up and he'll say, 'Can I hold Oliver? Can I give him a hug?' It's such a nice time as a family."

RELATED: Dylan Dreyer Calls in on Today from Maternity Leave with Newborn Son: 'I Feel Like I'm in Heaven'

When Dreyer returns to Today on May 4, the family will remain just as close, as the plan is for her to go live from home like many of her colleagues.

"I would normally be an emotional wreck if I knew I had to go back to work," she says. "But now I get to work from home. I can be just as hands on as normal. We're not going to be traveling as much, I'd say, when we first go back [to the studio] too. So it's not like I have to stress over spending a week at the Kentucky Derby or leaving Oliver and Calvin. So there's something to be said for that."

"I remember with Calvin, I was pumping in hurricanes and I was pumping in the most random places and airport bathrooms and really anywhere I could when I was traveling for work," she continues. "So it is a lot easier to not have to stress over that when I go back to work."

RELATED VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer Gets Candid About Nursing and Why She Felt She Let Her Son Down

Dreyer admits, though, she's a "little worried" about how it's all going to go, especially when there are "serious things to talk about" during the third hour of Today that she can't make "light and fluffy with kids popping in."

For more on Dylan Dreyer and her family's health battles, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

But, she says, her husband will probably end up taking the boys for a walk when she's live from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

"They'll probably walk the dog at that point," she says. "I think that'll help a lot. Calvin's got his mask, and he's always wearing it every time he goes outside. If we open the door without the masks, Calvin's the one yelling at us like, 'Mask mommy, you need your mask!' "

Despite the concerns, Dreyer says she's taking things "day by day" and feels lucky to be with her family.

“Minus what’s going on in the world,” she says, “everything in our little apartment is perfect.”