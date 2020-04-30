Today's Dylan Dreyer Believes Her Whole Family — Including Baby Oliver — Had Coronavirus

"We think coronavirus went through our whole house," says Dylan Dreyer

It's been quite the ride for Dylan Dreyer ever since she welcomed her 4-month-old baby boy, Oliver, back in January.

"It’s crazy," the Today show’s third-hour co-anchor tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "The year started off with President Donald Trump’s impeachment, and then we went right into a pandemic. I just want to tell Oliver it's not going to be this crazy. Things will get normal again. We’re going to look back and think, 'Wow, I can’t believe we all got through it.' "

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The past few months have certainly been tough ones for Dreyer, 38, who first thought she had coronavirus (COVID-19) in late March but later discovered it was actually mastitis, an inflammation of breast tissue that sometimes involves an infection.

“I woke up one night with a 102° fever, chills, the works,” she says. “I felt absolutely awful. But then I went on antibiotics for the mastitis because that's what my doctor suggested, and I was totally fine.”

Days after her mastitis symptoms first appeared, Dreyer’s husband, Brian Fichera, 33, started developing symptoms of his own, including fever, aches and chills. Suspecting he had coronavirus (which he later tested positive for), Fichera quarantined himself inside their 3-year-old son Calvin’s room for two weeks.

"We live in an apartment in New York, and the only room available was Calvin's room," she says. "So we cleared out all his toys, and we just had my husband sleeping in Calvin's twin bed."

RELATED: Today's Dylan Dreyer Opens Up About Quarantining with a Newborn & Toddler: 'It's a Reality Check'

As Fichera recovered, Dreyer took on the full load of caring for their two sons.

“I like to say that I was an A+ mom during those two weeks, because I felt like supermom,” Dreyer says. “I was up all night with the baby, and I was keeping everybody happy and fed during the day.”

Image zoom Dylan Dreyer and her sons Oliver and Calvin Brian Fichera

She admits, though, that she had some shortcomings.

"I definitely failed at being a wife because I'm like, 'You know what? I'll make you toast but I've got so much going on and I can't do it all right now,'” she says. “I feel so guilty, but I didn’t have time to baby Brian.”

Because of their close quarters, Dreyer assumed she got coronavirus when she lost her sense of taste and smell, which are common symptoms, but she couldn’t get tested; baby Oliver also had a fever for three weeks, but since it was mild, Dreyer says his doctor "really didn't care."

"We think coronavirus went through our whole house," she says.

For more on Dylan Dreyer and her family's health battles, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

Now that the whole family is feeling healthy again, Dreyer and her husband are relishing spending quality time with their kids, especially after their difficult journey to get pregnant again with Oliver.

“We’re getting more time together than I ever would’ve imagined,” she says. “Sometimes it drives you crazy, but for the most part it’s been great.”

RELATED VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer Gets Candid About Nursing and Why She Felt She Let Her Son Down

When Dreyer returns to Today on May 4, the family will remain just as close, as the plan is for her to go live from home like many of her colleagues.

"We're still at a point where even if I had it, am I immune? I don't know," she says about COVID-19. "And without an antibody test, I don't know if I officially had it. Everybody else is doing everything from home so it just makes sense for me to do it from home too. So we're working out getting the whole setup. I don't know where I'm going to do it. Again, we're just in a little apartment and my older son is attached to my hip. So I don't know how this is going to work. It'll be interesting."

Despite her concerns about working from home, Dreyer says she’s taking things “day by day” and is thankful to be with her family.

“Minus what’s going on in the world,” she says, “everything in our little apartment is perfect.”