'TODAY' Contributor Jill Martin Marries Businessman Erik Brooks in Romantic Ceremony

Jill Martin just said "I do" to the man of her dreams!

On Saturday, the TODAY lifestyle and commerce correspondent married businessman Erik Brooks. The romantic affair took place at the New York Public Library in New York City.

Martin, 46, tells PEOPLE that she knew Brooks, 56, was 'The One' when he "found my many eccentricities 'adorable.'" She was also "excited, grateful and ready to dance the night away" with all of the couple's wedding guests.

"We chose a location and set up that worked for everyone in our family," she continues. "When you get married later in life, making sure it is about everyone is so important."

Adds Martin, "Erik's dad, Barry, is 90 years old and the biggest partier of us all!"

Martin additionally admits she was very much looking forward to "having two instead of her usual one Goldberg's Bagels everything flagel" after the ceremony.

Martin got engaged to the Ethos Capital founder in the Hamptons in May 2019. At the time, the pair had been dating for nearly two years.

But Martin confirmed the pair's split the following year, telling PEOPLE that it became challenging dating long-distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They later reconciled and got re-engaged in November 2021.

"Deciding to end our engagement last year was heart-wrenching," she previously wrote of their reconciliation on TODAY.com. "I used to say, 'It literally takes my breath away to picture my life without him.' But our relationship couldn't stay the way it was. We needed a pause. A long pause. And we took it."

Ahead of the newlyweds' big day, Martin teased how she planned to incorporate something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue into the wedding.

"My mother gave me her garter that was blue from her wedding, which I'll be wearing," she said on the 3rd hour of TODAY on Aug. 26. "And this is her wedding ring."

In lieu of gifts, the newlyweds requested that their guests donate to help fund an 18-year-old college student's tuition. Martin become acquainted with Samantha, who has ulcerative colitis, through her work on the advisory board of the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

"I immediately connected with their entire family," Martin said in a statement to Page Six. "My little buddy Sebastian is (now) 13 years old and was born with Cerebral Palsy. His energy and love of life is evident every time you see him. Samantha (I can't believe it) is now 18 years old — I remember when she was such a little girl! What a pillar of strength."