'TODAY' Contributor Jill Martin Marries Businessman Erik Brooks in Romantic Ceremony

Jill Martin wed Erik Brooks on Saturday at the New York Public Library in New York City

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 12, 2022 01:07 PM
Jill Martin Marries Erik Brooks
Photo: Ben Finch

Jill Martin just said "I do" to the man of her dreams!

On Saturday, the TODAY lifestyle and commerce correspondent married businessman Erik Brooks. The romantic affair took place at the New York Public Library in New York City.

Martin, 46, tells PEOPLE that she knew Brooks, 56, was 'The One' when he "found my many eccentricities 'adorable.'" She was also "excited, grateful and ready to dance the night away" with all of the couple's wedding guests.

"We chose a location and set up that worked for everyone in our family," she continues. "When you get married later in life, making sure it is about everyone is so important."

Adds Martin, "Erik's dad, Barry, is 90 years old and the biggest partier of us all!"

Martin additionally admits she was very much looking forward to "having two instead of her usual one Goldberg's Bagels everything flagel" after the ceremony.

Martin got engaged to the Ethos Capital founder in the Hamptons in May 2019. At the time, the pair had been dating for nearly two years.

Jill Martin Marries Erik Brooks
Ben Finch

But Martin confirmed the pair's split the following year, telling PEOPLE that it became challenging dating long-distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They later reconciled and got re-engaged in November 2021.

"Deciding to end our engagement last year was heart-wrenching," she previously wrote of their reconciliation on TODAY.com. "I used to say, 'It literally takes my breath away to picture my life without him.' But our relationship couldn't stay the way it was. We needed a pause. A long pause. And we took it."

Ahead of the newlyweds' big day, Martin teased how she planned to incorporate something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue into the wedding.

"My mother gave me her garter that was blue from her wedding, which I'll be wearing," she said on the 3rd hour of TODAY on Aug. 26. "And this is her wedding ring."

Jill Martin Marries Erik Brooks
Ben Finch

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In lieu of gifts, the newlyweds requested that their guests donate to help fund an 18-year-old college student's tuition. Martin become acquainted with Samantha, who has ulcerative colitis, through her work on the advisory board of the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

"I immediately connected with their entire family," Martin said in a statement to Page Six. "My little buddy Sebastian is (now) 13 years old and was born with Cerebral Palsy. His energy and love of life is evident every time you see him. Samantha (I can't believe it) is now 18 years old — I remember when she was such a little girl! What a pillar of strength."

Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Teresa Giudice and new husband Luis enjoy the last days of their honeymoon with close friends Jill Zarin and her husband Bobby, Capri, Italy. Pictured: Teresa Giudice,Luis Ruelas,Jill Zarin,Bobby Zarin Ref: SPL5334976 260822 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Meet up With Jill Zarin and Boyfriend Gary Brody on Italian Honeymoon
jill martin, erik brooks
'Today' 's Jill Martin Is Engaged to Ex-Fiancé Erik Brooks Again: We 'Needed to Grow'
Sheryl Sandberg
Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Marries Tom Bernthal in Western-Themed Wedding in Wyoming
Kevin Love and Kate Bock Are Married! Inside Their Great Gatsby Inspired New York City Wedding
Kevin Love and Kate Bock Are Married! Inside Their 'Great Gatsby' Inspired New York City Wedding
Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell attend the Stella McCartney Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2011 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2010 in Paris, France
Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell's Relationship Timeline
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19020 -- Pictured: (l-r) Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas 'Are Embarking on a Fairy Tale Honeymoon' — Without Cameras
DWTS Pro Brandon Armstrong Marries Girlfriend Brylee in Romantic Utah Wedding http://blakehoggephotography.pic-time.com/www
'DWTS' Pro Brandon Armstrong Marries Brylee Ivers in Romantic Utah Wedding
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
The Ultimate 'Real Housewives' Wedding Photo Album
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Are Married! Inside the 'RHONJ' Couple's Romantic and Starry Wedding
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen during 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals at The Shrine in Los Angeles, California, United States
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's Relationship Timeline
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
See All the Photos of Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
Kate Bock and Kevin Love Wedding
See All the Photos from Kevin Love and Kate Bock's Glam N.Y.C. Wedding Weekend
Kate Bock and Kevin Love Wedding
All About Kate Bock and Kevin Love's Wedding Day Style, from Her 3 Dresses to His Air Force Ones
Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar
Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar Tie the Knot in Italy After Having to Postpone the Wedding Twice