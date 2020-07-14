The Today show anchors have been apart since March due to the coronavirus pandemic

Today Co-Hosts Reunite for the First Time Since Pandemic Began for Socially-Distanced Picnic

The Today show family is together again!

On Tuesday, the co-hosts of the NBC morning show revealed that several weeks ago, they reunited for a socially distanced picnic — marking the first time the famous journalists had all been physically together since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. in March.

The group specifically reunited to discuss the launch of TODAY All Day. More information on TODAY All Day, as well as the full reunion segment, is available on tomorrow's show.

"We, us, as a group, got to hang out socially, we got to chat about what we missed. We had a ton of fun," Hoda Kotb said of the reunion.

The show then cut to Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly gathered together — six feet apart, of course — for their picnic.

"You know everybody asks us, 'Is it hard to get up in the morning that early?' " Guthrie said to her fellow co-hosts. "And I always say 'no.' And the reason it's not hard is that we're all there together."

"And I think that's the hardest part," Guthrie added, "is that we really love all those early, early hours before 7 a.m. when we get to hang out, and I definitely miss that."

"I always think about the time in the makeup room, which is literally more therapy than anything," Kotb added.

"I miss makeup and hair too, just saying!" Guthrie interjected.

Back at 30 Rockefeller Plaza studio in N.Y.C., Guthrie and her fellow co-hosts discussed via video call how they had not all been together since March.

"Al is two inches taller. Really grew up since I last saw you," Daly, 47, joked of Roker, 65.

Late last month, Guthrie returned to the studio after nearly three months, joining co-host Willie Geist while Kotb and Roker were both off.

She also confirmed to a fan on Twitter that she would be "going back and forth for the summer" so she can be close to her kids.

In April, Kotb told PEOPLE that she's been waking up at 3 a.m. (rather than her usual 4:15 a.m.) so she can commute into the city from her weekend home, prep for the day, mic herself and do her own hair and makeup for the show.

“It’s totally weird. I hate to say that I’m so naive, but I didn’t know how one of those big steamers worked, to steam clothes,” Kotb said. “So today all my [clothes] were in a ball. I went into the wardrobe room and I literally was steaming the place up right after I had done my hair. It’s the small things that trip you up and make you realize how much we need every single person we work with.”