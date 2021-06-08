Today All Day Launches New Streaming Content with Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and More

The Today show is expanding!

On Tuesday, NBC announced a new slate of original content coming to the morning show's streaming channel, Today All Day, including weekly cooking and shopping shows, daily recaps and behind-the-scenes moments - all hosted by beloved Today talent.

"We're thrilled to be creating new shows for TODAY All Day," Al Roker tells PEOPLE. "From Savannah and Hoda's daily recap to Jill Martin's shopping show to my upcoming cooking programming, you can't get away from us. Wherever you are, there we are! TODAY Show. All Day. Everyday! Everywhere!"

Beginning Tuesday, Savannah Guthrie, 49, and Hoda Kotb, 56, are teaming for TODAY in 30, a daily 30-minute show breaking down the top highlights from that day's broadcast. From exclusive interviews and information to never-before-seen looks at how each day's show is put together, the new segment will keep viewers up to speed with everything they need to know.

Today Show Twitter Credit: Today Show Twitter

And if you ever thought the anchors deserved their own show dedicated to their daily banter, you're in luck - Jenna Bush Hager, 39, will also host a new daily show, titled TODAY Talk, featuring the best moments between the anchors.

Other new programming includes a monthly shopping segment with Jill Martin and several new cooking shows led by Samah Dada, Anthony Contrin and Dylan Dreyer.

"I'm so excited to be hosting my brand new show for TODAY All Day! My TODAY Show family were my very first taste testers so it's such a full-circle treat to be back to host this series," Samah Dada, author of DADA EATS LOVE TO COOK IT and host of #Cooking on Today All Day, tells PEOPLE. "I can't wait for everyone to see how easy it is to make my healthy but still indulgent plant-based meals, snacks, and desserts - both from my new cookbook DADA EATS LOVE TO COOK IT, and recipes I've developed exclusively for the show. Prepare yourselves for a new take on cooking!"

Samah Dada on set during an episodic shoot on May 20, 2021. Credit: Today/NBC

Adds Martin, 45: "I have been a part of the TODAY family for over 12 years and I am excited to bring our viewers into this new way of watching our content. We launched Steals and Deals a decade ago and that started a new way for consumers to shop. This show takes that concept to the next level," Martin, 45, tells PEOPLE. "Shop TODAY with Jill Martin gives people the ability to watch, learn and shop all in one place with easy-to-shop technology and just the click of a button. It's the destination for the newest, IT-list, and I am so excited to bring you all the must-haves you need for every occasion. I welcome you into my home and hope to help make yours a more beautiful, organized space so you cannot wait to entertain this summer! See you on the stream!"

NBC NEWS MARKETING -- "Shop Today With Jill Martin" -- Pictured: Jill Martin Credit: Ricardo Cortez/NBC

Roker, 66, is even stepping behind the stove to show off his culinary chops as the host of his own cooking segment.

TODAY -- Pictured: Al Roker Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC

More upcoming content includes the popular Lift Every Voice segments, celebrating diversity and inclusion; Empow-Her programming, featuring inspiring female-focused stories; original consumer segments from NBC News' Vicky Nguyen and Stephanie Ruhle and more.