To Catch a Predator's Chris Hansen Charged with Harassment

Chris Hansen, former host of To Catch a Predator, had another run-in with the law last week.

Hansen was charged with harassment (communication in manner to cause alarm) on Feb. 28 in Hoboken, New Jersey, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

While details of the incident are unclear, the court documents list a “civilian” as the complainant and note the offense date as Feb. 5.

Hansen has not yet entered a plea and is due in court on March 24. A rep for Hansen did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The incident comes less than two months after Hansen was arrested and charged with issuing bad checks.

According to police, in the summer of 2017, Hansen ordered several promotional items including t-shirts, mugs and decals from a local company for upcoming marketing events.

Hansen was given a bill and agreed to pay for the items in full before they were delivered, but the check he issued nearly three months after receiving an invoice bounced, police said.

The owner of the vendor reached out to Hansen, but after the television host wrote a second check in 2018 that also bounced, the owner contacted the police.

When investigators contacted Hansen, he refused to speak on the issue, police said. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Also in January, Hansen was evicted from his home in New York City amid his ongoing divorce from wife Mary Joan, according to court records.

Hansen hosted To Catch a Predator from 2004 to 2007, using hidden cameras to film sting operations of adults agreeing to have sex with minors. The show was canceled amid controversy and claims of entrapment.