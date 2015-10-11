TLC's 90 Day Fiancé Sneak Peek: Mormon Falls in Love with a Russian Go-Go Dancer

It’s a match made in the Czech Republic!

Opposites attract in the first episode of TLC’s hit series 90 Day Fiancé when a 22-year old Mormon from Idaho falls in love with a former Russian go-go dancer and self-described party girl.

After traveling to the Czech Republic for a church mission trip, Josh met Russian born Aleksandra, 21, while she was their studying for school.

Though their lifestyles were drastically different, Aleksandra ultimately converted to the Mormon faith in order to be with Josh but his family still doesn’t approve of their relationship.

Now the spouses-to-be will try to make their relationship work stateside. They have 90 days to get married using a special K-1 visa, (nicknamed the Fiancé visa) or Aleksandra will have to return to her home country.

90 Day Fiancé returns Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.