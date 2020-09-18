In the new season, viewers will learn that the conservative family has separated into three households that are all just blocks away from one another

Welcome to Plathville : Ethan Cuts Contact with Parents in an Effort to Save Marriage in Season 2

The Plath family is coming back to TLC!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that reality series Welcome to Plathville will return with its second season on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Last fall, viewers met married couple Kim and Barry Plath, who chose to raise their nine children on a 55-acre farm in a rural part of south Georgia and have largely abstained from technology in the 21st century world — all with the goal of instilling their traditional values and beliefs. (They are parents to Ethan, 22, Micah, 19, Moriah, 18, Lydia, 16, Isaac, 14, Amber, 11, Cassia, 9, and Mercy, 7. There’s also daughter Hosanna, 21, a violinist who tours full-time with her pianist husband Timothy Nobel. They were married in the spring of 2019 and live in Ohio.)

In the new season, viewers will learn that the conservative family has separated into three households that are all just blocks away from one another: Barry, Kim and their younger children; Ethan and his wife Olivia; and teens Micah and Moriah.

Saying goodbye to the farm, audiences will see that Barry, 52, Kim, 48, and the youngest children have moved into their dream house, though they are still pursuing an idyllic lifestyle. This includes the children being protected from any disruptive, outside influence, specifically phones and access to the internet.

As for Ethan and his wife Olivia, 21, they discovered that the family restrictions didn't go away after they tied the knot. Now unable to spend time with the younger children unsupervised, drama within the family had put a strain on their marriage — even pushing them to discus divorce. To focus on saving his marriage, Ethan cuts off all contact with his parents. The couple will also experience new adventures together, including heading out to California, getting tattoos and connecting with their spiritual sides in the desert.

RELATED VIDEO: Welcome to Plathville: Ethan Discovers Friends, Tries His First Coke

Meanwhile, Micah and Moriah are renting their own home and embracing their newfound freedom. For Micah, that includes dating, the purchase of a new car (which he traded in his cows to do), and pursuing a career in modeling. As for Moriah, she is working two jobs (as a fitness instructor and a mechanic), pursuing her music career and dating her first boyfriend.

In addition to growing up without technology and carbonated sodas, TLC fans saw in season 1 that the children were also unaware of multiple notable figures in the sports and entertainment worlds, including Lebron James and Justin Bieber.

Image zoom Ethan and Olivia Plath TLC

RELATED VIDEO: Welcome to Plathville Supertease: Meet the Plath Family

“We have limited technology, we have limited computers. They don’t play video games," Kim, a naturopathic doctor who was a music therapy major in college, said last year.

“We’ve structured our lifestyle here so that we can retreat to our piece of heaven on earth,” Barry, who works as a transportation planner, said about living on their farm. He added that their goal is to create a home where their kids “have time just to be children."