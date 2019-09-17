New TLC Special Taken At Birth Dives into Shocking 'Hicks Babies' Black Market Adoption Scandal

A new TLC special will share the untold stories of the “Hicks Babies,” more than 200 newborn babies illegally sold or given away from the back steps of a small-town Georgia clinic run by Dr. Thomas J. Hicks during the 1950s and 1960s.

Along with the first sneak peek, PEOPLE can exclusively announce that the three-night special Taken At Birth will air Oct. 9 through Oct. 11.

The story broke in 1997, revealing that Hicks was alleged to have spearheaded a black market baby ring out of his clinic. Since the undercover operation was exposed, many Hicks Babies have desperately searched for their biological families, yet decades later, are still looking for their birth parents.

Taken At Birth follows Jane Blasio, the youngest of the known Hicks Babies, who helped break the story and has since dedicated her life to finding out the truth. Blasio enlists TLC’s Long Lost Family co-hosts Lisa Joyner and Chris Jacobs to solve a decades-old mystery, reunite birth families and ultimately help them find closure.

Without any known medical records, they have their work cut out for them. But despite the obstacles, the investigative team — with the blessing and cooperation of the Hicks Babies community — works to try and bring answers to the families impacted by Dr. Hicks’ actions, from conventional DNA searches, door-to-door interrogations and a mausoleum search.

Taken At Birth airs Oct. 9 through Oct. 11 from 9-11 p.m. ET on TLC.