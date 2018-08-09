The Babies Are Here! TLC's New Docuseries Sweet Home Sextuplets Set for September Premiere

The journey is about to begin!

Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed sextuplets in December, and now PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the proud parent’s TLC docuseries Sweet Home Sextuplets is set to premiere Sept. 18.

The series will follow the birth of the sextuplets and the Waldrops’ life at home with their new babies.

The fraternal sextuplets — three boys and three girls named Blu, Layke, Tag, Rawlings, Rayne, and Rivers — were born at just under 30 weeks’ gestation at Huntsville Hospital in December.

The six babies join the couple’s three other children: sons Saylor, Wales and Bridge.

“The boys are excited, but I don’t think they’re quite old enough to understand what’s about to happens,” Eric says in a teaser for the show before the babies are born.

Ashley Sargent Photography

The couple first announced their surprise pregnancy back in August and revealed the babies’ genders later that month during a 5K run set up by their neighbors to help raise money for their expenses.

Courtney had the twins with the help of fertility treatments after suffering several heartbreaking miscarriages.

At birth, the babies ranged in weight from 2 lbs. and 4 oz. to 2 lbs. and 14 oz. They were delivered by Cesarean section with help from a team of about 40 labor and delivery nurses, neonatologists, anesthesiologists, maternal-fetal medicine specialists and surgical assistants.

Sweet Home Sextuplets premieres Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.