"She's not understanding that I'm already in an uncomfortable situation and her trying to push me to do more, it just sets me off," Shauna Rae says in PEOPLE's exclusive look at I Am Shauna Rae

I Am Shauna Rae: TLC Star Becomes Upset with Her Friend Over 'Uncomfortable Situation' at a Bar

Shauna Rae Lesick is not a fan of bars.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at I Am Shauna Rae, the 22-year-old — who stands at 3'10" due to a growth hormone deficiency — begins to feel uncomfortable during a night out at a bar with friends when she notices a few women pulling out their phones and taking photos of her. But the situation is made worse when her friend Tara pressures her to order and drink the bar's signature cocktail.

"You have to order it," says Tara as Shauna replies, "I'm not ordering. I'm not f------ ordering."

To Shauna's disappointment, Tara orders the drink anyway and tries to get her to drink it. The problem? The drink is in a large bucket and sitting on the bar, which Shauna can barely see over.

"You have to drink out of it! Right now, come on," Tara says while Shauna responds, "I f------ can't!"

Shauna continues to express her frustration in a confessional, pointing out how Tara is failing to understand why she's uncomfortable in this situation.

"I'm like, how do you want me to take a drink of an 86 oz bucket with long straws out of it when I can't even see over the bar?" she says. "The fact that she's not understanding that people are staring at me, she's not understanding that I'm already in an uncomfortable situation and her trying to push me to do more, it just sets me off."

TLC Star Shauna Rae Is Upset with Her Friend Over 'Uncomfortable Situation' at the Bar Credit: TLC

Shauna recognizes that her friend was just trying to "include" her "in the fun," but she feels Tara doesn't understand why she was "extremely uncomfortable."

"It's just a very complicated battle with her because of it," she adds.

As for Tara's point of view, she believes Shauna dislikes that she is "practical and realistic" when it comes to her height.

"She hates it. I think she wants some sympathy and I don't give it to her," says Tara. "She gets frustrated because of that."

I Am Shauna Rae premiered on TLC last month. The series follows Shauna as she tries to live a normal life as a 22-year-old woman, but she navigates a series of obstacles along the way due to her shorter stature and younger-looking appearance.

At just 6 months old, Shauna suffered from a rare form of brain cancer. Despite recovering from the disease following treatment, her pituitary gland essentially became dormant and stunted her growth as a result.