TLC Star Shauna Rae Celebrates After Legally Changing Her Name: 'Means a Lot to Me'

Shauna Rae is making a name for herself.

The star of TLC's I Am Shauna Rae announced she's no longer using her born surname, and has legally removed it from her name.

On Wednesday, Shauna Rae shared a photo of herself with the legal document, which indicated that she had removed her former last name, "Lesick," from her legal ID. The 22-year-old also thanked her stepfather, Mark Schrankel, for accompanying her to make the name adjustment.

"Thank you @onthisdaycartoons for going with me today to change my name!" she captioned the Instagram photo. "One small change that means a lot to me! My legal full name is now Shauna Rae bye bye old last name!"

Shauna Rae hasn't shared much about her relationship with her biological father. While the name change removes his last name from her own, the TLC star didn't comment further on why the change was important.

Shauna Rae with her family, including her stepdad Mark. TLC

I Am Shauna Rae follows the life of Shauna Rae as she navigates adulthood in her early 20s. However, the star's life is slightly different from those her age as she was diagnosed with pituitary dwarfism when she was a child. Because of the diagnosis, Shauna Rae's body remains at the developmental level of an 8-year-old.

The series focuses on Shauna Rae's medical treatments and unique experiences, as well as the normal things she does as a 20-something adult. Shauna Rae's dating life is also a big talking point in the show because, in her words, she "attracts creeps."

"My last relationship had ended, specifically, because he didn't want to go out to a restaurant with me or go out and take a walk with me," Shauna Rae said in a confessional on the show. "Those are the kind of things that I look for as red flags."

Assumptions about Shauna Rae have negatively impacted her family, too.

"Shauna likes to dress up like any other 22-year-old, but we go out together and she gets looks like 'Oh wow, what is she doing? What is that kid doing?' And then I get the looks of 'How could you? How could you let your child dress like this?'" her mom Patty Schrankel said in a clip of the show.

Season 1 of I Am Shauna Rae is can be streamed in full on Discovery+ or TLC's website.