TLC Star Shauna Rae Celebrates After Getting Her Learner's Permit: 'Got the Process Started'

Shauna Rae is almost ready to hit the road!

On Thursday, the 22-year-old I Am Shauna Rae star posted a photo of herself smiling from ear to ear. She was also holding up her newly-minted learner's permit, which is a necessary item to obtain before being allowed to legally drive a car.

"Went into the DMV yesterday," she wrote. "Got the process started with driving and got my temporary permit!! 🚗 🚙."

Rae was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer at 6 months old. She eventually recovered from the disease after undergoing treatment, though her growth was later stunted as her pituitary gland became dormant.

Rae's TLC series, which premiered in January, sees her trying to live a normal life. Naturally, her shorter stature and younger-looking appearance force her to face a series of obstacles as a result.

One of the challenges that Rae faces on the series is getting her driver's license. In one episode, she and her sister Rylee quizzed each other to prepare for the learner's permit exam.

"I've been working really hard at trying to gain my independence, but driving would be a huge step," Rae told the cameras.

"It means I can leave the house when I want to. It means that I don't have to wait on my parents," she continued. "It means that I can actually, you know, act my age a little bit."

Rae then told her sister she doesn't have her license because she's "short" and "can't touch the pedals," explaining that she would "need accommodations" to do so.

"For me to drive a car, I would either need hand controls or foot pedal extensions of some sort. And then I'd need a seat rise," she continued in a confessional. "It would probably be a new car, too, because you don't want to put it on an old model because their stuff's expensive."