Meet 'the Most Frugal Mom in America' in Sneak Peek at TLC's So Freakin Cheap Premiere

Some people go above and beyond when it comes to pinching pennies.

TLC's upcoming series, So Freakin Cheap, follows four families - the Tran family, the Watson family, the Clayton family and the Guiles family - who all have an extraordinary ability to turn everything into a deal. However, their bargain-hunting lifestyles sometimes lead to tension when their loved ones urge them to live more "normal" lives.

PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the season premiere introduces the Guiles family: mom Becky, 41, dad Jay, 39, and their two young sons, seven-year-old George and four-year-old Colden.

"I am the most frugal mom in America," Becky says, introducing herself. "You can take anything in the entire world, and I can figure out a way to get it for 80, 90 percent off or even free."

In the clip, she's shown filling up buckets with snow to melt and use for water - because "water from the sink actually costs money," she explains. "Down the street we have this really pretty creek; I would use the creek but it's frozen, because it's freezing out."

So freakin’ cheap sneak peek Credit: tLC

The mom of two then sets the buckets above her heating vent inside. "That heat is used to heat the house and I'm going to use that heat to heat the buckets so that we can have warm water," she says.

Her husband Jay says Becky's instinct to save goes back to before they were even dating.

"When we were just friends and we'd go out and we'd split the bill, it wasn't just, 'Okay, here's the card, split it 50/50,'" he recalls. "If we ordered, say, mozzarella sticks and there were, say, four mozzarella sticks and I ate three, she ate one, she's like, 'Jay, you're paying 75 percent of this.'"

So freakin’ cheap sneak peek Credit: tLC

"I've always been a little frugal, but I think that when I had my first son, George, I kicked up my frugalness to the max," Becky reflects. "In that first year I was able to save $30,000 to $32,000, and that gave me the ability to be a full-time mom. I've been in that mindset for seven years now."

She also gives a tour of her 100-year-old home, which is mostly devoid of furniture "because I only buy things if they're cheap," she says.

"This is the bathroom - [my sister] Pam came over one night and we drank a couple glasses of wine and we painted," Becky says as footage rolls of her and Pam painting the walls with a pool noodle/clothes hanger contraption instead of a paint roller. "The floors I painted myself as well. In total, this whole bathroom cost me $60. If I paid someone to do this, it would easily be $2,000."

Next up is the kitchen, complete with a broken dishwasher and broken cupboards.

"A bunch of our cupboards don't shut all the way," she says. "And the reason for that is that there's about a 2-inch slope on our floors."

Keep reading to learn more about Becky's family and the three others featured in So Freakin Cheap.

The Tran Family (Orlando, Fla.)

Rosanna and Danny Tran look as if they live the life of luxury in their upscale neighborhood and large, beautiful home, but they still find a way to be self-proclaimed "Crazy Cheap Asians." They each immigrated to the United States in pursuit of their American Dream, built a successful business from the ground up and raised four children, 28-year-old Alex, 26-year-old Elizabeth, 19-year-old Brandon and 13-year-old Charisma. The women of the family have made a tradition of participating in pageants and finding a way to do so cheaply, but there is trouble brewing in the Tran home when Charisma wants to strike out on her own as a fashion model, instead of being a fashionably frugal pageant queen like her mother and sister.

The Watson Family (Mesa, Ariz.)

Returning from their debut on the original series Extreme Cheapskates, self-proclaimed "Princess of Cheap" Shelley and her husband Tracy Watson have done their best to instill in 27-year-old daughter Ashley and 23-year-old daughter Brittney their core values of frugality. Ashley has always been on board with her mother's ways, whether using their dog's hair to restuff the pillows, making dinner from the neighbor's leftover pasta or planning Ashley and Colby's wedding on a $1,000 budget eight years ago. But Brittney still struggles to accept the extreme lengths her family will go to save a dollar, which poses a major problem when Shelley delivers stunning news to Brittney: she wants to set the bar even higher - or lower - for Brittney and her fiancé Shane's upcoming wedding, using a total budget of $750 to cover the cost of the venue, the wedding gown, reception, food and entertainment.

The Guiles Family (Minoa, N.Y.)

Becky and Jay Guiles are raising their two young sons, George and Colden, in a house with almost no furniture or real appliances. Since leaving her job to raise their first son and becoming a stay-at-home-mom, Becky has also made it her duty to become "The Most Frugal Mom in America." She finds creative ways to save money by washing their dishes in the river, hanging old wire hangers from the basement pipes to heat their home and telling her sons that their birthday is on the same day so they only have to throw one party. But Becky and Jay don't see eye-to-eye when it comes to being cheap. As they embark on a major home renovation project, Becky is determined to keep to her shoestring budget, and Jay has had it with his wife's over-the-top cheap methods and never-ending DIY projects putting a strain on their relationship - and potentially putting their lives at risk.

The Clayton Family (Stonecrest, Ga.)

Tony and Angela Clayton are at odds over Tony's extreme cheapskate ways. A stay-at-home dad, Tony prides himself on spending next to nothing for cleaning products and household utilities, using innovative techniques such as making his own cleaning solution out of urine, making a DIY bidet to save on toilet paper and running an extension cord to the neighbor's house to save on electricity bills. While 17-year-old daughter Cierra is stuck in the middle and too embarrassed by her father's frugal ways to invite her friends over to their home, Angela works hard as the sole breadwinner and would like to spend money on nice and even necessary things, like a new car. But having put his wife and daughter on a coin allowance after their spending got out of control by his standards, the cost of such a huge expense for Tony creates friction in their relationship and household.