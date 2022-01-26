TLC's Shauna Rae Opens Up About Difficulties of Dating After Brain Tumor Stunted Her Growth at 3' 10"

Shauna Rae Lesick is getting candid about the difficulties she's experienced when it comes to dating.

The TLC reality star, 22, who has a new show I Am Shauna Rae which follows her life at home on New York's Long Island, has an uncommon form of dwarfism caused by damage to her pituitary gland.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When she was 6 months old, she was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor that required surgery and three years of chemotherapy. The treatments were successful, but when Lesick was 5, doctors discovered that her pituitary (which is responsible for producing hormones in the body that control metabolism and growth) had been rendered dormant. Synthetic hormone injections helped her grow another 8 inches in height, but when she hit puberty at 16, her bones permanently fused, leaving her just shy of 4 ft. tall.

Lesick was diagnosed with pituitary dwarfism which affects fewer than 8,000 people in the United States.

shauna rae

Though she's had boyfriends in the past, Lesick says dating is a challenge and she's very cautious about the partners she chooses.

"I'm 22, but I look like I'm 8," she says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. "My parents have put in my head all the people that could be attracted to me and why they could be attracted to me. I'm always looking for a red flag."

For more on Shauna Rae's story, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday.

Her family members are very protective when it comes to meeting anyone Lesick brings around. When she introduces dates to them, "they are full of questions," she says. "They are looking at body language, evaluating the situation, and trying to understand the personality that they're dealing with."

Lesick is currently single, but remains hopeful that the right person is out there.

"I know what I want. I'm still looking," she says, adding, "I think the only requirement I have is they need to be taller than me, which isn't a hard thing to do. Personality-wise they have to mesh with mine. They have to have self-awareness. Physicality, I'm not really looking for anything specific, because I've learned that relationships grow emotionally more than physical. They're based on more emotions and that's how they last. I know I don't want to be judged by the way I look, so I can't judge someone by the way they look."