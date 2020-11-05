Mom Doesn't Approve of Son, 28, Moving Away for Work in TLC's I Love a Mama's Boy Sneak Peek

In the clip, Annette urges her son Jason not to move with his fiancée Justina out of state because she tends to "cry when you guys leave just to go home an hour away"

This mama is not on board with a long-distance relationship with her adult son.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of TLC's new series I Love a Mama's Boy, 28-year-old Jason breaks the news to his mother Annette, 49, that he may have to relocate his family out of state because of his job. Jason — who is engaged to Justina, 26, and currently planning their wedding — decides to tell Annette during a mother-son spa outing.

Needless to say, she doesn't take the news well.

"You're not thinking about how much of an impact it will be to not have family close by — to not have me there," she pleads with Jason, who assures her he'd fly back and forth to visit often.

"That's not the same," says Annette, fighting back tears. "Jason, seriously, I cry when you guys leave just to go home an hour away. It just makes no sense. It's not fair to any of us, honestly."

Annette tells the cameras she doesn't think her son is "considering my feelings as his mother," adding, "He's trying to do whatever he needs to do to be the man he needs to be for Justina and for Taylor and I respect that, but I also think he doesn't understand how much it will break my heart."

The clip ends with Annette insisting to her son that "Mom will come up with something," vowing to devise a "plan B" so he doesn't have to relocate.

I Love a Mama's Boy, which premiered Oct. 25, follows four young women whose significant others have tight-knit relationships with their moms.

Along with Justina and Jason, there's Stephanie and Mike, both 25, who just moved in together; Emily, 24, and Shekeb, 30, whose mom Laila butts heads with Emily over cultural differences; and Kim, 25, who lives with Matt, 28, at his mother Kelly's house.

"At TLC, we are always spicing up our relationship series to surprise and delight our fans and I Love a Mama's Boy is no exception," Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, previously said in a statement. "From outrageous family dynamics and culture clashes to jaw-dropping mother-son rituals, we know viewers will go crazy for this fresh new love and relationship series."