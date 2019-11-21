TLC's New Series Is All About Seriously Funky Foot Problems: Watch a Sneak Peek

This new series about funky feet isn’t for the faint of heart.

On TLC’s brand new show, My Feet Are Killing Me, cameras follow Dr. Ebonie Vincent and Dr. Brad Schaeffer as they tackle everything from wart clusters and fungus, to toe amputations and foot reconstructions. (WARNING: The exclusive sneak peek, above, contains graphic images that may be unsettling.)

Premiering Jan. 2 at 10 p.m., the nine-part medical transformation series features a variety of patients, including a romance novelist looking to get her unsightly sixth toe amputated; an athlete with two dramatically different sized feet; a former professional dancer with a bunion so big she can hardly walk; a man suffering from Proteus syndrome, (the Elephant Man’s Disease); a nudist with severe fungus; and an adorable toddler born with 12 toes.

From grave ailments and cosmetic procedures to full reconstruction, Dr. Ebonie and Dr. Brad don’t flinch at even the most grotesque cases that come into their offices as they work to fix embarrassing foot problems and change people’s lives.

“It was clear, following the debut of Dr. Pimple Popper, that our audience was craving even more powerful and heartwarming stories of medical transformation,” said Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, in a statement.

“With My Feet Are Killing Me, we’re beyond excited for viewers to fall in love with Dr. Ebonie and Dr. Brad, who are tops in their field as well as exceedingly compassionate caregivers to their desperate patients. As with all series in TLC’s popular medical genre, we bring viewers along on emotional rollercoaster journeys through to their uplifting conclusions.”

My Feet Are Killing Me premieres Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC, after the return of Dr. Pimple Popper.