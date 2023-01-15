'MILF Manor' 's Kelle Opens Up About That Shocking Twist: 'An Experience I Will Forever Be Grateful for'

Kelle and her son Joey open up to PEOPLE about appearing together on TLC's new dating show, MILF Manor, and why they still believe "you can't put an age on your spirit, only the body"

By
Published on January 15, 2023 11:06 PM
8 Women Who Are 'Serious' About Finding Love Join TLC's Latest Dating Experiment MILF Manor: 'It's My Time'
Photo: TLC

Warning: this post contains spoilers from Sunday's episode of Milf Manor.

Milf Manor just dropped a bombshell no one saw coming!

During Sunday's episode of TLC's new reality dating show, which follows eight women who are searching for love, the MILFs were shocked to learn that the pool of men they would be dating from includes each other's sons.

The moms include Pola, a competitive 47-year-old fitness studio owner from Mexico currently living in Miami; Kelle, a spontaneous 51-year-old "disco mommy" from Orange County; Charlene, a 44-year-old Jersey girl who's relocated to Los Angeles; April Jayne, a 59-year-old fitness instructor and singer from L.A.; and Shannan, a 50-year-old event planner who used to be a B-Girl back in the day.

In an exclusive interview with Kelle and her son Joey, the mother-son duo open up to PEOPLE about what the experience was like for them — and if there were any uncomfortable encounters.

PEOPLE: What was it like filming together on a dating show?

KELLE: It was a blast! We got to ask each other for advice and Joey gave me insight into who he liked and who he thought was just a player. We would talk about our dates and how they went and we grew a lot closer together. It was an amazing bonding experience as a mother with an adult son, living in not only the same house, but the same room, totally unplugged from society. Our late-night talks of pure laughter and fun bonded us for many lifetimes. I cherished each moment we had together and this was an experience I will forever be grateful for. It made me realize that Joey is not my little boy anymore, but an amazing man.

JOEY: It was definitely an experience I'll remember for the rest of my life.

TLC’s Relationship show in La Paz, Mexico. Milf Manor_ Mom&Son_ KELLE & JOEY_Photo
TLC

PEOPLE: Were there any uncomfortable moments or encounters?

KELLE: Not for me. I'm very open with my kids and we have an amazing, empowering dynamic family of pure love and support for one another. Only positive vibes in my tribe!

JOEY: I know what my mom is like so I wasn't surprised by anything she did. But it was funny seeing everyone else having to learn what my mom is like and get used to it. They learned very quickly.

PEOPLE: Joey, what was it like to watch your mom date men your age?

JOEY: I thought it was hilarious. Trying to keep the same energy as my mom is already hard enough. So seeing the youngins trying to start up a conversation while holding back the nerves, that's entertainment on its own. Because she won't hesitate to call you out on it.

PEOPLE: Kelle, when it comes to a partner for your son, does age matter?

KELLE: Absolutely not, you can't put an age on your spirit, only the body. Only he knows what feeds his soul.

PEOPLE: Joey, at this point in your life, are you looking for a fling or true love?

JOEY: I was really looking to expand my dating realm and find someone that's trying to find the same love as I am. I'm looking for someone who's transparent with me and has nothing to hide. There's nothing I dislike more than someone who isn't honest.

PEOPLE: Kelle, what are you looking for in a partner?

KELLE: I'm looking for a connection with someone that knows who they are, what they stand for, and what they want. Someone who is aligned with themselves and has a heart of gratitude and humility.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

MILF Manor is airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

Related Articles
8 Women Who Are 'Serious' About Finding Love Join TLC's Latest Dating Experiment MILF Manor: 'It's My Time'
8 Women Are 'Serious' About Finding Love in TLC's Latest Dating Experiment 'MILF Manor' : 'It's My Time'
drew barrymore cover rollout
Drew Barrymore Opens Up About a 'Cripplingly Difficult' Year and How She Triumphed: 'I've Slayed More Dragons'
Fat Joe Opens Up About How Autistic Son Joey 'Inspires Him': 'He's Such a Blessing in Our Life'
Fat Joe Opens Up About How Son with Autism 'Inspires Him': 'He's Such a Blessing in Our Life'
Lizzy Caplan
Lizzy Caplan Opens Up About 'Unrivaled Pure Joy' of Being a Mom to Son Alfie: 'Smiling So Much'
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day' : Kim Is 'Not Prepared' for Devastating Loss as Usman Shocks Her with Urgent Plea to Adopt
Jennifer Lopez on cover of Vogue
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About 'Process' of Blending Her Family with Husband Ben Affleck's
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ABCs Bachelor in Paradise. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)JACOB RAPINI, SIERRA JACKSON, JILL CHIN, BRANDON JONES, BRITTANY GALVIN, JUSTIN GLAZE, LOGAN PALMER, TEDDI WRIGHT, ANDREW SPENCER, SHANAE ANKNEY, JOHNNY DEPHILLIPOHUNTER HAAG, GENEVIEVE PARISI, MICHAEL ALLIO, SERENE RUSSELL, LACE MORRIS, KIRA MENGISTU, CASEY WOODS, HAILEY MALLES, ROMEO ALEXANDER
'Bachelor in Paradise' : 1 Woman Rejects a Rose During the Final Season 8 Rose Ceremony
Elle King
Elle King Reveals How Finding Her Faith and Becoming a Mom Inspired New Country Song 'Try Jesus'
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day' 's Usman Calls Kim 'Disrespectful' for Threatening to End Relationship over Wife Status
Model Kim Porter and recording artist Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Sean "Diddy" Combs Exclusive Birthday Celebration Presented By CIROC Vodka on November 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Diddy Talks About Dating and Finding True Love Again After Kim Porter's Death: 'I Haven't Given Up'
Rosie O'Donnell Rollout
Rosie O'Donnell Opens Up About Her Daughter with Autism in Emotional Essay: 'She's a Gift'
I Love a Mama's Boy - mom Esther and son Ethan
Mother and Son Ready for a 'Sensual' Dance Routine to 'Sexual Healing' in TLC's 'I Love a Mama's Boy'
Lydia and Kim Plath on TLC's Welcome to Plathville
'Welcome to Plathville' 's Kim Plath Opens Up About Being Abused by a Babysitter as a Child
Dominic Monaghan Opens Up About 'Devastating' Split from Lost Costar Evangeline Lilly
Dominic Monaghan Says He 'Only Got My Heart Broken Once' as He Opens Up About Evangeline Lilly Split
Christine Brown, Sister Wives cast member, is photographed at her home in Murray, Utah o4 Aug. 1, 2022. Kim Raff for PEOPLE
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown on Dating and Life After Leaving Polygamy: 'I Get to Live Life for Me'
Fat Joe
Fat Joe Details the Day His Childhood Friend Jumped Him and His 'Heart Turned Black': 'I Just Lost It'