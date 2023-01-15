'MILF Manor' 's Kelle Opens Up About That Shocking Twist: 'An Experience I Will Forever Be Grateful for'

Warning: this post contains spoilers from Sunday's episode of Milf Manor.

Milf Manor just dropped a bombshell no one saw coming!

During Sunday's episode of TLC's new reality dating show, which follows eight women who are searching for love, the MILFs were shocked to learn that the pool of men they would be dating from includes each other's sons.

The moms include Pola, a competitive 47-year-old fitness studio owner from Mexico currently living in Miami; Kelle, a spontaneous 51-year-old "disco mommy" from Orange County; Charlene, a 44-year-old Jersey girl who's relocated to Los Angeles; April Jayne, a 59-year-old fitness instructor and singer from L.A.; and Shannan, a 50-year-old event planner who used to be a B-Girl back in the day.

In an exclusive interview with Kelle and her son Joey, the mother-son duo open up to PEOPLE about what the experience was like for them — and if there were any uncomfortable encounters.

PEOPLE: What was it like filming together on a dating show?

KELLE: It was a blast! We got to ask each other for advice and Joey gave me insight into who he liked and who he thought was just a player. We would talk about our dates and how they went and we grew a lot closer together. It was an amazing bonding experience as a mother with an adult son, living in not only the same house, but the same room, totally unplugged from society. Our late-night talks of pure laughter and fun bonded us for many lifetimes. I cherished each moment we had together and this was an experience I will forever be grateful for. It made me realize that Joey is not my little boy anymore, but an amazing man.

JOEY: It was definitely an experience I'll remember for the rest of my life.

PEOPLE: Were there any uncomfortable moments or encounters?

KELLE: Not for me. I'm very open with my kids and we have an amazing, empowering dynamic family of pure love and support for one another. Only positive vibes in my tribe!

JOEY: I know what my mom is like so I wasn't surprised by anything she did. But it was funny seeing everyone else having to learn what my mom is like and get used to it. They learned very quickly.

PEOPLE: Joey, what was it like to watch your mom date men your age?

JOEY: I thought it was hilarious. Trying to keep the same energy as my mom is already hard enough. So seeing the youngins trying to start up a conversation while holding back the nerves, that's entertainment on its own. Because she won't hesitate to call you out on it.

PEOPLE: Kelle, when it comes to a partner for your son, does age matter?

KELLE: Absolutely not, you can't put an age on your spirit, only the body. Only he knows what feeds his soul.

PEOPLE: Joey, at this point in your life, are you looking for a fling or true love?

JOEY: I was really looking to expand my dating realm and find someone that's trying to find the same love as I am. I'm looking for someone who's transparent with me and has nothing to hide. There's nothing I dislike more than someone who isn't honest.

PEOPLE: Kelle, what are you looking for in a partner?

KELLE: I'm looking for a connection with someone that knows who they are, what they stand for, and what they want. Someone who is aligned with themselves and has a heart of gratitude and humility.

MILF Manor is airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.