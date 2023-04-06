'Match Me Abroad' Looks for Overseas Love Connections for a Man with 3 Failed Engagement and Another with Autism

Single Americans are turning their sights out of the country for true love on TLC's latest dating show Match Me Abroad.

PEOPLE exclusive first trailer for the series shows new hopefuls ready to give up entirely on looking for love ... at least, until they decide to take their pursuits globally.

"Dating in the United States, that s--- makes me tired. My picker's broken — have somebody pick for me," says single Susan.

From California to North Carolina, the hopeless–turned–hopeful romantics will pack their things for just one more shot at love — no matter where in the world it will take them. But not every date will be a good date, as the Americans find "players," "rejection" and a "waste of time" in some of their encounters.

Still, it's better than the alternative. "I've been engaged three times. All three of 'em has failed," shares Chad. "I believe Colombian women respect marriage more than American women. So, I chose a matchmaker to help me find someone."

TLC

Like beloved TLC shows past, Match Me Abroad won't only focus on love. Each single's personal life — including skeptical family and friends — will be part of the story as they search the world for their other half. "Why you gotta go to Morocco to find love?" one of Stanika's family members asks her.

The way it all works: three global matchmakers will help the Americans transition to life in Colombia, Morocco and the Czech Republic as they open their hearts to new strangers. The clients are wildly different from one another — and even include an autistic man named Harold who lacks confidence in his social interactions. "I love you, and if you love me, that would be great," he says to one woman, before pulling out an engagement ring.

Here's a look at season 1's matchmakers, and six hopefuls.

Nina Kharoufeh

TLC

Matchmaker Nina grew up in Jersey, but has turned her life to helping Arabs meet Americans. In Morocco, the Palestinian woman is considered "undefeated" in her ability to bring great matches together.

Stanika

TLC

Under Nina's care, 32-year-old Stanika is moving from Mississippi to Morocco where she hopes to meet her first-ever boyfriend. TLC says Stanika is hoping to find someone who "appreciates her sense of humor and boisterous personality."

Mark

TLC

This American sports broadcaster will turn to Nina for guidance to find a Moroccan wife. As Mark has been career driven, all of his friends have settled down — and he's finally ready to put work on hold to prioritize finding his own family.

Juan Manuel Niño

TLC

This Colombian matchmaker not only matches his clients with other singles, but helps them build confidence in their personal identities. He combines love with self-improvement and will task three Americans to find their match.

Susan

TLC

New Yorker Susan (and her dog, Calliope) are on their way to Colombia to find her Latin lover. The 52-year-old has one non-negotiable on her list: a man with a full head of hair.

Nathaly

TLC

This 25-year-old Californian is stepping out on her own for the first time, where she may find culture clashes as she leaves behind her conservative Sri Lankan family.

Chad

TLC

Chad, 38, has been engaged three times — and thinks American women are the problem. His ultimate goal? Find a bride and bring her back home where he lives with his mom and dogs.

Katarína Němcová

TLC

The Prague based matchmaker boasts an 80 percent success rate in making long-lasting couples.

Harold

TLC

An artist from New Mexico, 41-year-old Harold is just adjusting to living on his own. That isn't stopping him from traveling to Prague in search of a partner. Harold, who has Autism, hopes to find a Czech woman to fall in love with — and share his rock collection with.

Michelle

TLC

This 34-year-old North Carolina native comes from Czech roots, and her journey to Prague is as much about her heritage as it is about her love story. Michelle presents a unique challenge to her matchmaker: she's a self-assured "feminist princess" who's "challenging to find a man who doesn't want to play the antiquated gender roles," TLC says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Match Me Abroad premieres May 14 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.