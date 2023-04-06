'Match Me Abroad' Looks for Overseas Love Connections for a Man with 3 Failed Engagement and Another with Autism

American singles will travel to Colombia, Morocco and the Czech Republic for love — and rejection — in TLC's latest matchmaking series

By
Published on April 6, 2023 03:00 PM

Single Americans are turning their sights out of the country for true love on TLC's latest dating show Match Me Abroad.

PEOPLE exclusive first trailer for the series shows new hopefuls ready to give up entirely on looking for love ... at least, until they decide to take their pursuits globally.

"Dating in the United States, that s--- makes me tired. My picker's broken — have somebody pick for me," says single Susan.

From California to North Carolina, the hopeless–turned–hopeful romantics will pack their things for just one more shot at love — no matter where in the world it will take them. But not every date will be a good date, as the Americans find "players," "rejection" and a "waste of time" in some of their encounters.

Still, it's better than the alternative. "I've been engaged three times. All three of 'em has failed," shares Chad. "I believe Colombian women respect marriage more than American women. So, I chose a matchmaker to help me find someone."

Match Me Abroad - Michelle, Harold, Stanika
TLC

Like beloved TLC shows past, Match Me Abroad won't only focus on love. Each single's personal life — including skeptical family and friends — will be part of the story as they search the world for their other half. "Why you gotta go to Morocco to find love?" one of Stanika's family members asks her.

The way it all works: three global matchmakers will help the Americans transition to life in Colombia, Morocco and the Czech Republic as they open their hearts to new strangers. The clients are wildly different from one another — and even include an autistic man named Harold who lacks confidence in his social interactions. "I love you, and if you love me, that would be great," he says to one woman, before pulling out an engagement ring.

Here's a look at season 1's matchmakers, and six hopefuls.

Nina Kharoufeh

Match Me Abroad nina
TLC

Matchmaker Nina grew up in Jersey, but has turned her life to helping Arabs meet Americans. In Morocco, the Palestinian woman is considered "undefeated" in her ability to bring great matches together.

Stanika

Match Me Abroad stanika
TLC

Under Nina's care, 32-year-old Stanika is moving from Mississippi to Morocco where she hopes to meet her first-ever boyfriend. TLC says Stanika is hoping to find someone who "appreciates her sense of humor and boisterous personality."

Mark

Match Me Abroad mark
TLC

This American sports broadcaster will turn to Nina for guidance to find a Moroccan wife. As Mark has been career driven, all of his friends have settled down — and he's finally ready to put work on hold to prioritize finding his own family.

Juan Manuel Niño

Match Me Abroad juan
TLC

This Colombian matchmaker not only matches his clients with other singles, but helps them build confidence in their personal identities. He combines love with self-improvement and will task three Americans to find their match.

Susan

Match Me Abroad susan
TLC

New Yorker Susan (and her dog, Calliope) are on their way to Colombia to find her Latin lover. The 52-year-old has one non-negotiable on her list: a man with a full head of hair.

Nathaly

Match Me Abroad nathaly
TLC

This 25-year-old Californian is stepping out on her own for the first time, where she may find culture clashes as she leaves behind her conservative Sri Lankan family.

Chad

Match Me Abroad chad
TLC

Chad, 38, has been engaged three times — and thinks American women are the problem. His ultimate goal? Find a bride and bring her back home where he lives with his mom and dogs.

Katarína Němcová

Match Me Abroad katarina
TLC

The Prague based matchmaker boasts an 80 percent success rate in making long-lasting couples.

Harold

Match Me Abroad harold
TLC

An artist from New Mexico, 41-year-old Harold is just adjusting to living on his own. That isn't stopping him from traveling to Prague in search of a partner. Harold, who has Autism, hopes to find a Czech woman to fall in love with — and share his rock collection with.

Michelle

Match Me Abroad michelle
TLC

This 34-year-old North Carolina native comes from Czech roots, and her journey to Prague is as much about her heritage as it is about her love story. Michelle presents a unique challenge to her matchmaker: she's a self-assured "feminist princess" who's "challenging to find a man who doesn't want to play the antiquated gender roles," TLC says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Match Me Abroad premieres May 14 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
indian matchmaking
'Indian Matchmaking' Returns for Season 3, Complete with Pete Davidson Jokes and Sima Taparia's Family
90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise, Lidia Scott
Meet '90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise' 's 5 New Couples — Including Pedro Jimeno's Mom from 'The Family Chantel'
NEW YOIRK, NEW YORK--OCTOBER 10: Rozanda Thomas aka Chilli of the R & B group TLC appears in a portrait taken on October 10, 1992 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images); Mathew Lawrence (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage for BWR Public Relations)
TLC's Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas Says Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence Is 'Perfect for Me' (Exclusive)
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo attend the Build Series to discuss 'The Bachelorette' at Build Studio on September 30, 2019 in New York City
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's Relationship Timeline
DEBBIE (GEORGIA) & OUSSAMA (MOROCCO) 90 Day fiance
'90 Day Fiancé' : Debbie Calls Morocco a 'Freakin' Nightmare' as Strangers Gawk at Her Age Gap with Oussama
Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar Says He Thinks He's 'in Love' Again After Kim Menzies
Susana Gomez, left, and Maluma attend the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, in Miami Beach, Fla 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival - Day 3, Miami Beach, United States - 26 Feb 2023
Who Is Maluma's Girlfriend? All About Susana Gomez
Debbie and Oussama, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
'90 Day' 's Debbie Wants to 'Wring' Oussama's Neck over Seeming Rejection: 'I Hurt My Kids' and 'Moved Mountains'
90 Day Fiancé: Debbie’s ‘Inner Girl’ Shines Through on Camel Ride while Oussama Calls Her ‘Crazy Woman’
'90 Day Fiancé' : Oussama Calls Debbie a 'Crazy Woman' as Her 'Inner Girl' Shines Through During Camel Ride
THE BACHELOR - ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Charity. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
Everything to Know About the New Bachelorette Charity Lawson
QUEENS COURT -- "Court Adjourns" Episode 110 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tamar Braxton, JR -- (Photo by: Nathan Bolster/PEACOCK)
Tamar Braxton Is Engaged to Her 'Queens Court' Finalist: 'Every Single Thing That I Ever Prayed for'
Love Is Blind's Season 4
'Love Is Blind' 's Season 4 Singles Face Fears and Family Doubt: 'Romeo & Juliet Didn't Work for a Reason'
DEBBIE (GEORGIA) & OUSSAMA (MOROCCO) 90 Day fiance
'90 Day' : Debbie Jets to Morocco to Be with Oussama, 24, Who Her Son Says 'Stole Our Mom from Us'
Darcey Silva
Darcey Silva Is Insulted After Matchmaker Blames Her for Failed Relationships: 'The Common Denominator Is You'
Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party
Cheryl Burke Wants to Avoid 'Stagnant' Dynamic in Next Relationship: 'I'm Not About to Live That Again'
Seeking Brother Husband
'Seeking Brother Husband' : Meet the Couples — and Trios!