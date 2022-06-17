In an exclusive clip, Matt prepares new love Brittany to sit down with his mother Kelly — though he does admit his girlfriend only has "a surface-level idea" of their tight-knit mother-son bond

Women Navigate Their Boyfriends' Extreme Closeness to Their Mothers in TLC's I Love a Mama's Boy

A mother's relationship with her son is sacred — just don't tell his girlfriend.

TLC's I Love a Mama's Boy's is returning for its third season on Sunday, and PEOPLE has two exclusive sneak peeks at the premiere.

Both clips show glimpses of the relationship between Matt and his mom Kelly. "I'm very close with my mom. She's my best friend," he says. "A lot of people find that odd."

Coincidentally, TLC found four other men — Ethan, Roberto, Tres and Shakeb — who feel the exact same way. Ethan, for instance, calls his mother Esther "sexy," and states, "She'll be naked and she'll be walking me right down the aisle" in his confessional. And Shakeb's mother Lyla tells her son that his girlfriend is "possessed" and even sets him up on dates with other women.

In another scene from Sunday's premiere, Matt reveals he doesn't think his 26-year-old dental assistant girlfriend Brittany fully comprehends just how close he is to Kelly.

When the couple goes out to dinner, Matt tells Brittany, "So we might want to go ahead and take that next kinda step you would naturally take in a relationship."

Brittany — who tells Matt he's the first thing she thinks about in the morning and the last thing she thinks about at night — clearly doesn't expect that next step to be a meeting with his mother.

"The mom?" she replies, seemingly trying to hold back laughter.

I Love a Mama's Boy

Brittany confesses some of her uncertainties about her boyfriend in a confessional, saying, "Matt is the sweetest guy I know, but ... Matt's relationship with his mother is very intense."

She admits, "I don't know how I feel about that."

But she decides to go for it, saying, "I am a little thrown off that that is the next step, so that's new! I'll roll with it though."

For his part, Matt also acknowledges that Brittany may be getting a little more than she bargained for in this relationship.

"I think Brittany has a surface-level idea of my closeness with my mom," he says in a confessional interview. "I don't think she realizes the whole thing or how deep it goes."

In fact, their relationship is so "deep" that Kelly is seen exclaiming, "Hubba, hubba!" at the sight of her son without his shirt on.

