I Love a Mama's Boy: Mom Crashes Son's Honeymoon — and Hot Tub Date — in Sneak Peek

All thanks to the groom's mother, a newlywed couple's honeymoon gets ruined in more ways than one on this season of I Love A Mama's Boy.

On Sunday's episode of the TLC series, Bryan invites his mother, Jayne, to join his honeymoon with new wife Tracy. Though Tracy agrees to the arrangement provided that Jayne helps care for their kids on the trip, Jayne has other plans in mind.

In an exclusive sneak peek, Jayne chats up two men at the bar, telling them she's "here as the babysitter" on her son's honeymoon "to keep an eye on the kids." After one of the men asks about the kids' whereabouts, Jayne laughs and admits she's not sure where the little ones are.

"Jayne is having herself a great time at the bar," Tracy says in a confessional. "And I'm just like, what is going on? I mean, come on. Like, what happened to all the ground rules?"

A few hours later, Bryan and Tracy head out for a romantic spa date. While cozied up in the hot tub together, they're suddenly surprised to see Jayne.

"Oh, wow! You guys are here?" she says, dropping her towel and joining the couple in the hot tub. After Bryan asks where his children are, Jayne reveals that she left them with a sitter.

"I found out that the hotel penthouse had a babysitting service," she says. "They're in good hands."

With that, Tracy chooses to remove herself. In a confessional, she blasts Jayne's neglect of her babysitting obligations.

"Is Jayne serious right now? Because this is like, really raggedy what she's doing — just showing up here and getting some random babysitter with the kids," she says. "If I wanted to use a hotel babysitter, then I just wouldn't have brought Jayne to begin with."