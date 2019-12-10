Mixed-Weight Couples Face Intense Judgment in Trailer for TLC's New Series Hot & Heavy

TLC’s new reality show Hot & Heavy will explore the trials and tribulations that come with being in a mixed-weight relationship.

The series follows three couples — Joy and Chris, Kristin and Rusty, and Adrianna and Ricardo — navigating their relationships as the men defend the honor of their respective women to their skeptical friends, family and the public.

“I think every girl hopes they are going to get a hunky husband, so I totally hit the jack pot,” Kristin says in the trailer of her husband of two years, Rusty.

“I absolutely love Kristin’s size — I wouldn’t mind if she was a little bigger,” Rusty says of Kristin, who weighs in at 329.4 lbs.

But while the couple is prepared to start a family together, Kristin realizes she may need to get gastric bypass surgery in order to have a baby, and disagreements between the couple quickly arise.

Joy, who has been dating Chris for three years, admits in the trailer, “My mom told me that it would be difficult to find love if I was heavy.”

But Chris has eternal love for Joy, regardless of her size: “I love every inch of Joy. There are a lot of inches to love,” he says with a laugh.

However, Chris and Joy’s friends and family are much more concerned, and fear that Joy won’t be able to keep up with Chris’s adventurous life due to her weight.

Image zoom Adrianna and Ricardo

Adrianna, who weighs over 400 lbs., admits she always thought she “didn’t deserve love.” But Ricardo strongly disagrees, and calls her “the hottest woman I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“We are just two people that are different sizes and I don’t feel like there should be a stigma behind it,” Ricardo says as he and Adrianna are subjected to nasty criticisms from people in public.

While Adrianna knows Ricardo is standing by her, the endless personal attacks against them leave her questioning how much more she can endure.

Hot & Heavy premieres Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.