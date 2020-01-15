4 Beloved Drag Queens Help Fans with Life-Changing Makeovers in TLC's Dragnificent!

The fantastic four of the drag world are back in action!

PEOPLE can exclusively announce the series premiere of TLC’s Dragnificent!, which features some of America’s most beloved drag queens as they help fans desperately wishing for a mega-makeover in time for an upcoming life milestone.

The series, set to premiere in April, stars Alexis Michelle, BeBe Zahara Benet, Thorgy Thor and Jujubee, who appeared in a buzzed-about 2019 special on the network, Drag Me Down the Aisle.

“This is so much more than a makeover. It’s a transformation extravaganza,” the queens promise in the trailer. “We aren’t just anybody in drag — we’re experts, honey.”

“The response to our special with Alexis, BeBe, Jujubee and Thorgy last year was an enthusiastic ‘heck yeah,’ and we are so proud to bring them all back for a full season run in Dragnificent!,” TLC president and GM Howard Lee said in a statement. “TLC viewers love our tears-of-joy stories of transformation, self-discovery and self-love. We can’t think of a better treat for viewers than following four of America’s favorite drag queens as they help someone feel as fabulous and confident as they deserve to be.”

The queens, all RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni, will each draw on their individual expertise. Alexis is a makeup artist, specializing in weddings and special events; BeBe, the original winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, is an experienced event planner; Jujubee is a fashion expert known for her dynamic and iconic looks; and Thorgy Thor, a NYC-based drag performance artist, is a classically trained musician who knows how to get the party started.

In each episode, the cast will help someone reimagine their appearance for a special day and reveal the best version of themselves — inside and out.

Dragnificent!, produced by Alkemy X for TLC, premieres in April.