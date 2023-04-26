'Doubling Down with the Derricos' Season 4: Karen and Deon Seek the Truth About a Possible New Family Member

The Derricos are facing new obstacles in the upcoming season of Doubling Down with the Derricos — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look.

In the TLC show's season 4 supertease, Karen and Deon continue to navigate the challenges of parenting 14 children. However, the twosome is also dealing with the introduction of a new potential family member and Deon's mother GG's health struggles.

The couple share kids Darian, 17, Derrick, 12, 11-year-old twins Dallas and Denver, 9-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, 5-year-old Diez and Dior, and 3-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren and Dyver.

"We have 14 children, 4 sets of multiples," Deon explains in the trailer. "How often do you see that?"

However, the chaos of having 14 children leads the family's home to become "a zoo" as the kids wrestle together and fight for time in the bathroom. Karen even acknowledges the size of the house can be a problem.

"This small house has caused a lot of stress," she says. "I try not to get emotional but I want a bigger house."

Deon reaches his breaking point as well, saying, "It feels like we're in one room. I'm out of here. I can't deal with this" before leaving in the family minivan.

In addition to considering getting a bigger home, the couple worries it may be time to "have the birds and the bees talk" with their children after one asked about canoodling.

"It is hard because they are getting older," Karen admits. "And there is always something new."

Deon also made a wager with son Derek to lose weight. "I made a bet with Derek that if I don't lose five pounds I will do his chores," he explains.

But Derek knows his father is an easy target, saying, "This bet is easy money."

However, it's not only fun and games when the family plans a camping trip. Deon notes that "this is how every horror movie starts."

That is hardly the family's only adventure this season. They also make their way to Detroit, "the mecca of Black culture." For the children's grandmother, GG, visiting the city "brings back so many memories" as they celebrate her 73rd birthday.

However, back at home, GG's health struggles continue as she reveals the doctor wants her to continue chemotherapy.

"Do I go through with this next treatment or not?" GG asks her son Deon, who replies, "Fight is all you know."

"I just don't think I can do this anymore. It makes me wanna…" he tells the cameras before breaking down in tears.

Finally, a new potential family member, Amani, enters the picture. He explains in a voicemail, "My name is Amani. Your brother Chris could possibly be my dad."

The Derricos appear to have mixed emotions about the new addition after GG struggled with Chris's death. Deon shares, "My brother's passing was hard, especially for GG."

However, GG believes that meeting Amani has given her "a new purpose."

Before she moves forward with getting to know him, GG asks how he would feel about doing a DNA test. "I mean I would be up for it," Amani says.

GG emotionally replies, "I need to know, I need to know for sure."

But Deon worries about what will happen if Amani is not, in fact, related to them. "If this young man is not family, it's going to be devastating for her," he concludes.

Season 4 of Doubling Down with the Derricos premieres Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.