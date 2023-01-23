'90 Day' 's Stacey Silva Says She 'Had Enough' of Her Sister Darcey's 'Bad Attitude' During Move to Miami

Darcey Silva and twin sister Stacey are ready for their "biggest and best year yet."

The twins, both 48, revealed they hope to take their clothing brand House of Eleven "to the next level" with their move to Miami on the season 4 premiere of Darcey & Stacey.

"After the successful run at Miami swim week last year, we really wanted to continue that momentum," Darcey shared.

Stacey added, "So we established a second home here. We're going to be splitting our time between Connecticut and Miami."

Their Miami adventure started out on a high note as the pair go parasailing with Darcey's daughters Aspen, 15, and Aniko, 17.

While on board, the foursome begin to discuss spending time on Darcey's ex Georgi Rusev finishing boat and Aniko says her mother should "find a man with a yacht."

"I was in a relationship with Georgi for two years," Darcey shared in a confessional. "We got engaged, I was going to walk down the aisle, say I do to someone I loved completely and since I broke off the engagement with Georgi, it hasn't been easy but I think being in a new city, in a different environment and really focusing on building House of Eleven here will be the best thing for me."

After Darcey's daughters went back to Connecticut for school, the twins met up with their friend Leslie who invited them to a yacht party where Darcey can meet some eligible bachelors.

Darcey told Leslie that she is "doing better" after her engagement to Georgie ended, adding, "You know it's taking a little time. It's just a lot of different emotions at different times. But, I'm staying strong ... it needed to happen for myself."

Darcey appeared hesitant to jump into the dating pool, she told Leslie that she wanted to "heal completely" from her last relationship. She said she "feels shy" because "she hasn't flirted in some long."

She also reflected on her breakup with Georgi in a confessional, sharing, "It's been three months since my breakup with Georgi. It was a lot leading to that moment."

Her sister reassures that her "prince charming is out there."

"I know that the relationship was just kind of spiraling out of control I didn't feel like he was there emotionally to support me and I tried to talk to him about it very calmly, very maturely but I was never getting the responses back it was just very cold and distant and I just hit my limit," she said. "I told him, 'I just feel like our relationship isn't where it needs to be right now' and it's uncomfortable because I don't feel like we're showing each other the love that we both deserve. He was surprised but hey that's life. I wasn't going to waste any more of mine."

Stacey then revealed that she is feeling guilty about keeping a secret from her sister about their plans to have a twin wedding.

"I've been wanting to tell you something," she finally told her sister. "Florian [Sukaj] and I decided that we're going to move forward — plan our wedding and do our vow renewal at the end of the summer. We held off as long as we could, especially after your breakup with Georgi. You know, we wait for the twin wedding, it's not going to happen. I know you're still healing, but I just want your blessing. I hope you respect our decision that we're choosing to move forward and not put in on hold anymore."

"I deserve that. Thank you for waiting, you didn't have to but appreciate it, you know, it's time. I'm happy for you guys."

In a confessional, Darcey called the decision "bittersweet" but she said that she "accepts it."

After moving their things into their new home in Miami, Stacey confronted Florian about where they should tie the knot. She suggested Europe while he said he would be happy to get married in Miami.

She admitted that Miami is "not the destination wedding" that she had in mind and worried whether he wanted to renew their vows after their smaller wedding due to COVID.

"I'm so confused because last year he was all about this huge wedding," she explained in a confessional. "And now, it's like he doesn't even really care. It's really hurting my heart because I feel like this is our one special moment and I just want it to be special for us both."

While the twins got ready for a yacht party, Darcey struggled to find her designer clothes that Florian was supposed to bring from Connecticut and becomes frustrated because she wants to "make a good first impression" on the single men at the event.

Stacey offered to help her sister but things escalated between the pair because Darcey accused Stacey of making her "feel less than," she adds, "I'm not a third wheel. I'm not f---ing baby. So relax."

"Excuse me. We don't treat you like a baby. Florian and I love being around you but when you act like this," her sister responded. "You're nasty. Get your head out of your ass. You're going to push guys away like that."

Darcey said her sister's comment was "hurtful," adding, "She knows I'm single. She knows I'm feeling a little vulnerable at the moment and she knows this important day for me as well but instead of Stacey encouraging she is making me feel like there is something wrong with me."

Despite their argument, the twins both went to the yacht party where Darcey hoped to meet "her potential match."

Leslie introduced Darcey to Mike and told her that he "is Israeli, he owns an anti-aging skin company" and leaves the pair to chat.

The duo wasted no time getting to know each other, and Darcey was clearly impressed by Mike's résumé, she could have had an ulterior motive for getting to know him better. She said, "Mike definitely is right up my alley. Free botox. Filler. You know, serums. I'll take it. You know, who doesn't want to have the fountain of youth?"

Things then got personal between the duo as Mike revealed that he "had a belly" and was 50 lbs. overweight three years before their meeting.

"I don't believe that," she responded and he insisted, "Let me show you what is possible" before he showed off his abs to Darcey.

Darcey admitted there might be more to her attraction to Mike, sharing, "You can chase me around the boat with these abs all day. He's got a great body and European flair about him. I just have a thing for the foreign guys. Old habits die hard."

The attraction appeared mutual, when Mike told Darcey that was "inspiring many other girls" to go for their dreams.

"Hearing Mike compliment me feels really good because I wasn't getting those when I was with Georgi," Darcey admitted in a confessional. "He didn't compliment me a lot. He didn't show me a lot of affection. I just always felt like the type of guys that I went for were guys that were just interested in what I had in my bank account. But, with Mike, I don't get that feeling. He's very genuine and authentic."

"I'm finally feeling hopeful and excited for what the future holds," she continued. "It's definitely the best I've felt since the breakup with Georgi. I feel like I'm back on my game."

After the party, Darcey was still upset with Stacey when she tried to ask how things went with Mike.

Stacey said she didn't the "awkward tension" between her and Darcey. Darcey then accused her of being "sabotager Stacey" and confronted her about her earlier comments about her attitude.

"I'm actually trying to help you. You're actually sabotaging yourself," Stacey replied before hurling one final insult at her sister, saying, "Maybe you would be happier if you got laid" before the two parted ways.

After the argument, the twins blamed each other for their problems.

"I want to be there for her, I want to support her but she doesn't want it. Ever since I told her that I'm planning my dream wedding, Darcey's been having a really bad attitude towards me I think because she's obviously dealing with some issues deep down," Stacey said in a confessional. "She made her choice to call the engagement off and I have her back on that, but I don't understand why she has to take everything out on me. I'm not going to take in anymore. I've had enough."

"Ever since Georgi and I broke up, I feel like Stacey's been treating me differently," Darcey admitted. "She's been very condescending to me. She's even trying to understand what I'm going through. This is not easy for me. Newly single. I feel far away from home, I'm trying to focus on House of Eleven and grow the company. There's just so much at stake and it's hard to kind of go through all these emotions and not have my sister's support. I don't know what to do."

Darcey & Stacey airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.