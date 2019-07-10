52 Couples, 1 Giant Wedding! Say Yes to The Dress: America Will Be 'Wedding Event of the Year'

For 52 couples, it’s time to say “I do!”

On Wednesday, TLC announced their new series, Say Yes to The Dress: America, in which some of their all-star bridal experts get together to pull-off the “biggest wedding event of the year” — marrying 52 couples from across the United States and Puerto Rico in a group ceremony at Central Park in New York.

“I’m so excited to share this with all of you,” bridal expert Randy Fenoli said in the announcement video, exclusive to PEOPLE. “This is going to be the biggest wedding event of the year.”

He also shared a video on Instagram ahead of the ceremony, which takes place on Wednesday, revealing that he will be officiating the wedding for all 52 couples.

“Hello everyone! I’m in Central Park at the iconic Bethesda Fountain and today I’m going to be marrying 52 couples here, one from each state, D.C. and Puerto Rico,” he told his followers. “Right around five o’clock, five-thirty. If you’re in New York, come on out and join the celebration!”

Fenoli is joined by bridal designer Hayley Paige, who will style all the brides for the wedding and created custom veils for each.

“I want to make sure every single one of these brides feels like a bodacious, bombshell, goddess, queen, or just the best possible version of themselves,” Paige said. “I will be by their side to make sure everything is flawlessly awesome, or flaw-some, from veil to toe.”

Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro also joins the crew, making a wedding cake for all 104 newlyweds — as well as TV personality Lilliana Vazquez and stylist Joe Zee, who will both help couples with last-minute details and serve as commentators for the big day.

Each bride will be wearing a wedding down gifted to them from a curated selection at Kleinfeld Bridal.

Out of the 52 brides, 10 will be featured in the 10-part series, which will air in January 2020.