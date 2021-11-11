Addicted to Marriage: Woman Who Has Been Married 11 Times Says She's 'in Love with Love'

The new TLC series Addicted to Marriage introduces viewers to Monette — a woman who has been down the aisle a grand total of 11 times.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the season premiere, Monette, 52, opens up about her ups and downs in love. For starters, she calls herself "boy crazy," and says she's been that way ever since she had her first crush at 2 years old.

"I had crushes on my older brother's friends. I always picked which one I was going to marry," she says in a confessional.

"I always fantasized about what my wedding would be like, what my husband would be like. And I definitely am in love with love," she continues. "The thing I loved about marriage is that was just what I always believed you were supposed to be. You always were supposed to have a husband. So in my movie, that's what I had."

Addicted to Marriage Credit: TLC

When relationships don't work out for her, Monette says she just needs "to find another actor" to fit into her movie.

In fact, Monette has been married so many times that her daughter Mercedes and sister Marcie can't name all of her husbands.

"Let me try. Okay, there's Jeff and Jerry and Hilario... Oh, I don't know! Bruce," Marcie says. "That's only four, huh? That's not good!"

Addicted to Marriage Credit: TLC

After "missing some" during her own count, Mercedes admits: "Sorry, I really can't [name them]."

On Addicted to Marriage, Monette is one of four cast members who have collectively been married a whopping 20 times. All four women are in relationships, but their current partners may not share the same views about marriage.