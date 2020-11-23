In the supertease, the world's largest-known little family grapples with the pandemic as all the kids move back home

TLC's 7 Little Johnstons Returns with New Episodes Next Month — Watch the Supertease

7 Little Johnstons is returning to TLC next month.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal a new supertease for the hit series, which follows the world's largest-known little family, who live with a rare genetic condition called achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

The new episodes, premiering Dec. 29, will see Trent and Amber Johnston grapple with having all five of their children — daughters Anna, Elizabeth and Emma and sons Jonah and Alex — back under the same roof amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"During this pandemic, we've got find things to do. And one of those things to do are these viral videos," Amber says as the family of seven hilariously shows off their dance moves in several TikTok videos.

Meanwhile, after over two decades of marriage, Amber and Trent are looking for ways to spice things up in their relationship. From pole dancing, an intimacy coach and even building a "love shack" on their lawn, nothing is off-limits.

Image zoom Credit: TLC

Plus, Amber is preparing to return to work full-time as a teacher — and anticipates that her height will be a topic of discussion amongst the students. "I figure the first week of school is to educate [the kids about] why I am little," she says.

After several days, she opens up to her family about her reception in the classroom. "One little girl goes, 'Nobody shrunk her, she's just a midget.' Alright now, we don't say that word. That's a bad word."

Image zoom 7 Little Johnstons | Credit: TLC

As for the kids, Elizabeth is balancing college courses and her relationship with boyfriend Brice, Anna is adjusting to moving home from college due to the pandemic, Alex and Emma are preparing to enter high school and Jonah is feuding with the rest of his family amid his romance with his long-distance girlfriend, Ashley.

"When Jonah's around Ashley, he's nicer," Amber says. "But around us, Jonah is a difficult individual. The wheels are being put in motion to start looking for places for Jonah to move out."

Image zoom 7 Little Johnstons | Credit: Allison Michael Orenstein

Eventually, Amber and Trent have a sit-down conversation with their son about his behavior.

"The motivation we're giving you is you need to be out of the house in three months," Trent says.

After each episode, viewers can get a behind-the-scenes look with the new digital original series Inside the Episodes, in which the Johnstons dish on all of the moments the cameras didn't capture.