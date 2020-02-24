TLC's 7 Little Johnstons Returns with New Episodes in March — and the Kids Are Growing Up

The 7 Little Johnstons are back.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that the TLC series, which follows a family of seven living with a rare genetic condition called achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, will return with new episodes on March 31. And if our sneak peek is any indication, the world’s largest known little family is entering an important new chapter.

The show picks back up with the Johnstons at a pivotal time in Trent and Amber’s eldest three kids lives: Jonah is finishing his freshman year of college but struggling with his grades; Anna is preparing to graduate high school and leave home for the first time; and Elizabeth wraps up her junior year of high school with her prom date, Brice, officially asking her to be his girlfriend.

In the sneak peek, Anna’s next steps at North Georgia Technical College, two and a half hours away from home, seem to be causing turmoil in the family.

“This is what Anna needs to gain her independence,” says mom Amber.

But Anna doesn’t see it that way.

“I know why they want me off to college — it’s so they don’t have to deal with me,” she says, crying.

At the same time, the younger kids, Emma and Alex, are about to enter eighth grade, and Emma is talking to a new boy, Lucca, she met at an annual little people’s conference. And while all of these changes are going on, Trent is still struggling with an ongoing medical mystery.

7 Little Johnstons returns March 31 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.