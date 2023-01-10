T.J. Holmes Should 'Be More Private' About Relationship with Amy Robach amid Divorce: Family Lawyer

T.J. Holmes may want to re-think how much of his relationship with GMA3 co-host Amy Robach is shared with the public until his divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig is finalized.

Lisa Zeiderman, managing partner of the New York family law office Miller Zeiderman, believes Holmes, 45, "should be more private" with his new romance as the attention may ultimately hurt him amid his ongoing divorce.

"I think that there are less public ways to do it," Zeiderman tells PEOPLE exclusively. "If it was my client, I would say that if this is something that you want to do, have to do, you need to do at this moment, then take it out of the public eye. And certainly don't you, yourself, put it out there in the public eye."

"Again, unless there is some reason that it's good for his career, good for his custody case, which I can't imagine," she adds.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Holmes and Robach's romance became public when photos of the two looking cozy surfaced in November 2022 while both parties were still married. (Robach, 49, has been married to actor Andrew Shue since 2010.)

A source later told PEOPLE that the GMA3: What You Need To Know co-hosts "both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other" and "the relationship didn't start until after that."

The source added, "They were both separated so they felt very comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even! So they were not hiding anything."

Since then, Holmes has filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years. Around that time, PEOPLE confirmed that Holmes and Robach "are in love" as they spent the holidays together in Miami and Atlanta.

"They spent the holidays together and are spending all of their time together right now. They are fully in a relationship," the insider said. "They are not hiding anything at all because they have no reason to."

Marilee Fiebig and T.J. Holmes. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Despite this, Zeiderman says Holmes' divorce may become complicated as he shares 10-year-old daughter Sabine with Fiebig, 45. (Holmes also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson.)

Zeiderman believes Holmes' current decisions could affect his custodial rights if he doesn't keep things with Robach more under wraps.

"I think one thing is certainly how it affects custody," Zeiderman shares. "When we have clients who are having affairs, we tell them to be super careful about not flaunting it, about being careful because you don't want your children really to see this in the papers. That doesn't really help, and it's not necessarily great judgment to be doing this because your child's going to see all of this."

"So, it could have an impact on, in terms of judgment, what a court might think about your judgment as a parent," she continues. "And also, about whether or not it has an impact on who ends up being the custodial parent, who ends up making decisions for the children, all of those kinds of things certainly are important."

She adds: "You need to be able to, in a divorce action, put your child's best interest before your own. While it's perfectly legal that you'd be dating afterwards, it's not a question of just what is legal. It's a question of what is in the best interest of your child."

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue.

Although Zeiderman admits that she does not know everything about the case, she believes Holmes' recent choices may give Fiebig "a leg up" when it comes to custody of Sabine.

"We don't know what the child knew," Zeiderman says. "We don't know what they have told their child. We don't know if she said, 'I don't care if you're on social media. It doesn't matter to me.' Maybe they sat down with the child. Maybe they've spoken to the child's therapist. Maybe the child's therapist has spoken to the child. Maybe none of this is a problem for this particular child, but you have to think to yourself that a child has feelings about this too."

Zeiderman also notes she doesn't expect Holmes not to date, but strongly advises him to reel it back in until the very public situation calms down and his divorce is completely behind him.

"When we have a client who is having an affair, we always say, 'Put your best foot forward in terms of your child. Don't go out and flaunt it,' because your child has friends. Your child has a community. Your child is going to school," she explains. "You don't want your child to feel embarrassed, or to feel singled out, or in the middle of all of this. You want to keep it as low-key as possible for your child's sake."