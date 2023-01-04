T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig Are Seeking to End Marriage as 'Expeditiously and as Amicably as Possible': Rep

Marilee Fiebig's attorney also shared that her client "looks forward to new beginnings in the new year" 

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

Published on January 4, 2023 12:22 PM

T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig plan to finalize their divorce as soon as possible.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Fiebig's attorney Stephanie F. Lehman said: "During the holiday season, and in light of this challenging time, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her nine-year-old daughter."

"To that end, T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible," her legal representative continued. "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter."

Concluding the statement, Lehman added that Marilee "has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to new beginnings in the new year."

The Daily Mail was the first to report the news.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: (L-R) Marilee Fiebig and T.J. Holmes attend BET Honors 2012 at the Warner Theatre on January 14, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Marilee Fiebig and T.J. Holmes. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Fiebig, an attorney, had been married to Holmes, 45, since March 2010. The longtime pair share daughter Sabine, though the news broadcaster also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

Trouble in their relationship bubbled up publicly in November 2022 after Holmes was photographed getting cozy with his GMA3: What You Need To Know colleague Amy Robach, 49 (who has been married to actor Andrew Shue since 2010 but is separated from the Melrose Place actor).

A source told PEOPLE after the couple's relationship went public that the romance between Holmes and Robach involves "two consenting adults who were each separated."

They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the source continued. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

The insider added, "They were both separated so they felt very comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even! So they were not hiding anything."

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Public court records indicated late last month that Holmes and Fiebig had filed for divorce. Around that time, PEOPLE confirmed that Holmes and Robach "are in love"

"They spent the holidays together and are spending all of their time together right now. They are fully in a relationship," the insider added. "They are not hiding anything at all because they have no reason to."

