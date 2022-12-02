T.J. Holmes Jokes About 'Great Week' 2 Days After News of His Relationship with 'GMA3' Co-Anchor Amy Robach

GMA3's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have yet to directly address speculation about their romance, but the pair did seem to give a little wink to the buzz at the top of their final broadcast of the week.

"You know, it's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week" said Holmes, 45, prompting his co-anchor to crack up. "I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it! Take it all in."

Robach, 49, interjected: "Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend — and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here. Some of us do, at least."

The quips between Holmes and Robach come amid multiple reports that the colleagues will face no professional repercussions for their personal relationship, which multiple sources previously told PEOPLE had caught some coworkers' attention due to their "flirtatious" behavior and clear "mutual affection."

"It doesn't seem like they will face any consequences — at least at the moment," an insider tells PEOPLE. "On set it's business as usual. It's been weirdly normal."

PEOPLE has reached out to GMA3 for comment on the matter.

Robach and Holmes' banter came two days after their relationship became public when photos surfaced of the pair holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar in New York City.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. Noam Galai/Getty

Hours after the photos surfaced both TV personalities deactivated their Instagram accounts, and only Holmes appeared live on that day's GMA3, with Robach appearing in a pre-taped segment.

On Thursday's broadcast, Holmes and Robach returned to the anchor desk alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and it was business as usual.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

A source previously told PEOPLE the bond between the journalists grew after Holmes helped Robach through a difficult time, explaining, "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something."

The insider added the pair "had no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month."

Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty

Another source source previously told PEOPLE that there was no overlap between the GMA co-anchors' romance and their respective marriages.

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the insider said of Robach and Holmes, who has been married to attorney Marilee Fiebig since 2010. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

The insider said that Robach, who married actor Andrew Shue in 2010, has "got nothing to hide," adding, "They were both separated so they felt very comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even! So they were not hiding anything."

Phil McCarten/ABC/Getty

Holmes joined the GMA team in 2014 and immediately struck up a close connection with Robach. She previously told PEOPLE about their friendship.

"[They] said, 'Hey, we want to bring on a co-anchor. What do you think of T.J. Holmes?' And I almost fell out of my chair," she said. "My God. You couldn't have picked a better person to ask me what I thought of, because we've been trying to figure out a way to work together for literally the last five years."

Robach also told PEOPLE about their double dates with Shue and Fiebig. "The moment he started at ABC, I think we just clicked. We've gone on tons of double dates with our spouses and my daughters babysit his daughters."