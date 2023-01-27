T.J. Holmes Stands By Amy Robach Relationship as 'Nobody' at ABC Thinks They'll 'Possibly Be Put Back on Air'

As source tells PEOPLE that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been "in mediation with ABC about what the future holds" for them, a second insider says "everyone's being kept in the dark"

By
Dory Jackson,
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 27, 2023 02:18 PM

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are facing their uncertain future together.

Nearly two months after the GMA3 co-anchors were placed on temporary hiatus, as ABC continues to investigate their relationship, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, believe the "public reaction has not been as bad as what ABC thought it would be." That said, says the source, "they [ABC] were hedging their bets when they took them off the air" — and then "the public shrugged it off.

That said, the impact on the pair has been real: "They can't believe this is happening to them. Amy and T.J. are devastated," adds the source. "They're very, very much together in every way. They're proceeding with their divorces as they were going to anyway, and they're in mediation with ABC about what the future holds. But nobody feels like they could possibly be put back on air after the way this has been handled."

The insider reiterates a point expressed previously by insiders, noting that co-hosts "didn't do anything that wrong."

"They're grown adults who were both getting divorced anyway," the insider adds. "This is a consensual relationship between two grown adults."

GMA3: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW - 10/5/21 - Show coverage of GMA3: What You Need to Know on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. (Photo by Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images) TJ HOLMES, AMY ROBACH
Paula Lobo/ABC/Getty

According to a separate source, it's become "very clear" that Holmes and Robach are "going to be leaving [GMA3]."

"Everyone involved has been assuming this is what was coming all along," said the insider, adding that the meditation process has been "relatively short" but "not a nice process at all."

As for what's next, another source hears the network was "prepping a statement" about their next steps.

"Everyone's being kept in the dark. We all know it's coming, but not sure when," the insider continues.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

The co-anchors–turned–romantic partners made headlines in November after photos of them holding hands surfaced. At the time, both parties were married to other people — Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig, Robach to actor Andrew Shue — and had not given any public indication that they had separated from their spouses of 12 years.

Holmes and Fiebig eventually filed for divorce in December. While Robach and Shue do not appear to have filed for divorce just yet, a source previously told PEOPLE that the longtime couple parted ways in August.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As PEOPLE confirmed that Holmes and Robach were dating, a source said their "relationship didn't start until after" their respective breakups. They also spent the holidays together and "are not hiding anything at all because they have no reason to."

News of Holmes and Robach's romance led to their GMA3 hiatus. Earlier this month, a source said that "there are no negotiations about their future."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Fate at 'GMA3' Still in Jeopardy as Many Execs 'Think They Should Be Fired'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'Unlikely' to Return on Air for 'GMA3' but Have Not Been 'Terminated': Source
01/13/2023 PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Amy Robach is spotted for the first time with estranged husband Andrew Shue amid T.J. Holmes romance. The suspended GMA anchor appeared downcast as she met up with her ex on a New York City sidewalk to hand off the family dog to the 55 year old actor. **VIDEO AVAILABLE** sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Amy Robach Spotted Out in NYC with Estranged Husband Andrew Shue amid T.J. Holmes Romance
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Is 'Stronger Than Ever' as They Await ABC's Investigation Results
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* GMA lovers Amy Robach and TJ Holmes emerge briefly for a grocery run during their romantic escape to Miami
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Step Out Together in Miami
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Spent the Holidays Together' and Are 'Not Hiding Anything,' Says Source
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Saga: Everything to Know
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Placed on Hiatus on 'GMA3' amid Romance Scandal
Amy Robach and Andrew Shue Relationship Timeline
Amy Robach 'Went to Mediation' with Andrew Shue and Was 'Waiting' to Announce Their Split: Source
GMA3: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW - 10/5/21 - Show coverage of GMA3: What You Need to Know on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. (Photo by Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images) TJ HOLMES, AMY ROBACH
'GMA3' : All About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' ABC News Show
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
T.J. Holmes Should 'Be More Private' About Relationship with Amy Robach amid Divorce: Family Lawyer
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: (L-R) Marilee Fiebig and T.J. Holmes attend BET Honors 2012 at the Warner Theatre on January 14, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig File for Divorce After His Romance with Amy Robach Is Revealed
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: (L-R) Marilee Fiebig and T.J. Holmes attend BET Honors 2012 at the Warner Theatre on January 14, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig Are Seeking to End Marriage as 'Expeditiously and as Amicably as Possible': Rep
Amy Robach
Amy Robach Is 'Trying to Keep a Straight Face' on Reactivated Instagram as T.J. Holmes Kissing Pics Surface
T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebeg's Daughter Sabine Celebrates 10th Birthday: 'Wonderful Human'
T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig's Daughter Sabine Celebrates 10th Birthday: 'Wonderful Human'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
T.J. Holmes Jokes About 'Great Week' 2 Days After News of His Relationship with 'GMA3' Co-Anchor Amy Robach