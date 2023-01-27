Entertainment TV T.J. Holmes Stands By Amy Robach Relationship as 'Nobody' at ABC Thinks They'll 'Possibly Be Put Back on Air' As source tells PEOPLE that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been "in mediation with ABC about what the future holds" for them, a second insider says "everyone's being kept in the dark" By Dory Jackson, Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Charlotte Triggs, Charlotte Triggs Managing Editor, PEOPLE Digital People Editorial Guidelines and Lanae Brody Lanae Brody Instagram Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 27, 2023 02:18 PM Share Tweet Pin Email T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are facing their uncertain future together. Nearly two months after the GMA3 co-anchors were placed on temporary hiatus, as ABC continues to investigate their relationship, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, believe the "public reaction has not been as bad as what ABC thought it would be." That said, says the source, "they [ABC] were hedging their bets when they took them off the air" — and then "the public shrugged it off. That said, the impact on the pair has been real: "They can't believe this is happening to them. Amy and T.J. are devastated," adds the source. "They're very, very much together in every way. They're proceeding with their divorces as they were going to anyway, and they're in mediation with ABC about what the future holds. But nobody feels like they could possibly be put back on air after the way this has been handled." Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Were 'Dating in the Open' After Separating from Spouses in August: Source The insider reiterates a point expressed previously by insiders, noting that co-hosts "didn't do anything that wrong." "They're grown adults who were both getting divorced anyway," the insider adds. "This is a consensual relationship between two grown adults." Paula Lobo/ABC/Getty According to a separate source, it's become "very clear" that Holmes and Robach are "going to be leaving [GMA3]." "Everyone involved has been assuming this is what was coming all along," said the insider, adding that the meditation process has been "relatively short" but "not a nice process at all." Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Fate at GMA3 Still in Jeopardy as Many Execs 'Think They Should Be Fired' As for what's next, another source hears the network was "prepping a statement" about their next steps. "Everyone's being kept in the dark. We all know it's coming, but not sure when," the insider continues. Amy Robach and TJ Holmes. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Saga: Everything to Know The co-anchors–turned–romantic partners made headlines in November after photos of them holding hands surfaced. At the time, both parties were married to other people — Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig, Robach to actor Andrew Shue — and had not given any public indication that they had separated from their spouses of 12 years. Holmes and Fiebig eventually filed for divorce in December. While Robach and Shue do not appear to have filed for divorce just yet, a source previously told PEOPLE that the longtime couple parted ways in August. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. As PEOPLE confirmed that Holmes and Robach were dating, a source said their "relationship didn't start until after" their respective breakups. They also spent the holidays together and "are not hiding anything at all because they have no reason to." News of Holmes and Robach's romance led to their GMA3 hiatus. Earlier this month, a source said that "there are no negotiations about their future."