Burgess posted a scathing Yelp review about a New York City moving company on Wednesday, and now the business is speaking out

The saga continues for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actor Tituss Burgess, as the moving company he slammed Wednesday afternoon in an impassioned Yelp review has released a statement addressing the Emmy-nominated star’s accusations.

“Dear Tituss! We are very sorry for fatal misunderstanding,” the statement on the Franks Express website reads. “But we have never spoken with you by phone. We never reserve our trucks and crews via phone. It is rule! Our process is next: a customer send us request via website thn a customer must confirm a move plan via email. If you have phone number, saved chat and messages please provide us. We never ask our customer about good reviews before a move. And of course our dispatcher never threatens to our customers. We are very small Company and we watch our reputation. It would be an honor to help Tituss Burgess for us. We would try to do our best.”

The statement continues: “But we suspect that someone is using our good Company name and our reputation. We have appealed to USDOT for help to find cheaters. Please help us with any information about those guys. Please contact with our Owner for the discuss. Thank you in advance. We are using only follow phones number: (888) 506-MOVING (6684); (212) 2357707; (917) 754 5777. We are ready to give you any evidences that we did not have any requests from you.”

Burgess served full Titus Andromedon realness Wednesday afternoon as he left a scathing reaction to the service he received from the Brooklyn-based movers, writing, “You messed with the wrong Queen” after detailing the ordeal.

“My name is Tituss Burgess. Im an Emmy Nominated Actor for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt currently streaming on netflix. Thats besides the point.But watch it,” his review reads. “These guys are the absolute most UNPROFESSIONAL workers I have EVER DEALT WITH.”

The 37-year-old actor added: “I called this man this morning. We chatted. He said he could move my couch at 1pm which was the time I requested. 1:30 still no movers. I called back and he says I will give you a discount…I said ok. He says but you have to post a review on yelp. I said when you complete the job i will complete the review,” Burgess wrote on Yelp. “He texts saying no review no show. This went on for about 45 minutes. It Completely threw my entire day. I called him about 9 times but he wouldnt pick up but he somehow was capable of texting… #lizaminelli #Iamgonnamakeavideoaboutyoubecauseofthedeepangerif eel #DONOTTHREATENMEIWILLWIN.”

The Emmy-nominated star also said a Franks Express representative used a gay slur via text message, and provided a screen shot of the conversation with the supposed employee to EW on Wednesday evening.

Guzel Gurva, who identified herself as a manager at Franks Express, previously told EW none of the company’s employees engaged with Burgess in the manner he alleges.

“The problem is that we don’t know this guy,” Gurva said. “We never did that. I don’t know what company [he] did it with, but it’s definitely not Franks Express.”

Franks Express also sent EW an email reiterating their innocence in the matter, which you can read in full below.