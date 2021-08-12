Tituss Burgess Cast as Rooster in NBC's Upcoming Annie Live! Special: 'Rooster's Outta the Bag'

The six-time Emmy-nominated actor will take on the role of Rooster Hannigan, one of the antagonists in the musical and brother of Miss Hannigan — who will be played by Taraji P. Henson. The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alum follows in the footsteps of Tim Curry and Alan Cumming, who have played the role of Rooster.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've always wanted to be a villain," said Burgess, 42, per The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday.

Burgess celebrated the casting news on social media the same day, reposting THR.

"The Rooster's outta the bag!!!! "ANNIE" LIVE! here we come 😍🐔" the actor wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

Annie Credit: Everett

Along with Burgess and Henson, Nicole Scherzinger and Harry Connick Jr. have also been cast in the musical, set to star as Grace Farrell and Daddy Warbucks, respectively. The starring role of Annie has yet to be announced.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tituss Burgess Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Based on the Harold Gray comic strip Little Orphan Annie, the beloved musical features music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin, adapted for the stage by Thomas Meehan.

All productions have been executive produced by Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron, who will return for Annie Live! Lear deBessonet will direct, while Alex Rudzinski — whose live musical credits include Grease Live! and Rent: Live — will act as live television director and executive producer.