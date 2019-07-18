Image zoom Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

The Titans family is mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. announced that one of the DC Comics show’s crew members, special effects coordinator Warren Appleby, died following an accident at a special effects facility.

“We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of our treasured colleague, special effects coordinator Warren Appleby, after an accident which occurred at a special effects facility during the preparation and testing for an upcoming shoot,” the Titans executive producers, Warner Bros. Television Group, and DC Universe said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures. The executive producers, along with everyone in the Titans family, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC UNIVERSE, wish to express our deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren’s family and friends at this most difficult time,” the statement continued.

Production has been shut down for two days.

According to TMZ, Appleby was struck in the head by a piece of metal while a car was being flipped during a stunt at the facility. He reportedly died while he was being transported to the hospital by EMTs.

The outlet reports that the incident took place in Toronto, Canada, where the series is filmed, and the Ministry of Labour is now investigating.

PEOPLE is out to Canada’s Ministry of Labour for comment.