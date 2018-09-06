Tisha Campbell-Martin Seeks Spousal Support, Says She Earns $7K a Month: Report

Tisha Campbell-Martin is reportedly seeking spousal support from her estranged husband Duane Martin.

According to TMZ and The Blast, Tisha, 49, recently filed court documents detailing her income and expenses amid her ongoing divorce from Duane, 53.

TMZ reports that Tisha claims to have $1.5 million in assets but doesn’t currently have a steady source of income.

The Blast reports that Tisha claims Duane earns around $62,000 monthly, while she earns about $7,000. According to both outlets, Tisha listed that her monthly expenses total over $30,000. (The Blast adds that Tisha claims most of that goes towards music/recording costs and performance budget for her music career.)

According to The Blast, Duane has also filed documents of his own asking for spousal support. But in her filing, Tisha argued that her estranged husband should be the one paying her, with TMZ reporting that she claims he has 500 shirts that cost $1,500 a piece totaling $750,000 — and even made a video bragging about it.

Tisha, who starred on the hit sitcom Martin, filed for divorce from Duane in February after more than 20 years of marriage. They share two children: sons Ezekiel, 8, and Xen, 17. According to the filing, Tisha, who cited irreconcilable differences, requested joint legal and physical custody of their children.

A source previously told PEOPLE that no singular issue drove the couple apart.

“It’s been getting harder and harder for them for the last two years,” said the source. “But it just got to the breaking point recently. It’s one of those things where they’ve been talking about it and fighting it out and trying to come to a conscious uncoupling.”

“What’s the straw that broke the camel’s back, I don’t know, but I know that with their schedules and money issues, it all played into it,” added the source. “They’ve been through a lot of different stress tests. Sometimes couples just fall out of love.”

The former couple was previously ordered to turn over their financial records after being accused of hiding $50,000 in their ongoing bankruptcy.