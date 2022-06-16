Tisha Campbell Says 'We've All Healed' Years After Martin Abruptly Ended Following Sexual Harassment Claims

Martin Lawrence tells PEOPLE he has "nothing but love" for Martin costar Tisha Campbell 25 years after the pair's conflict on set led to a sexual harassment lawsuit

Tisha Campbell revealed that the cast of Martin is "all healed" after the sitcom ended in 1997 amid sexual harassment claims.

The actress, 53, opened up on Thursday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about the chance to be together with her costars again for Martin: The Reunion.

Calling the reunion "a celebration," Campbell admitted she was "really, really nervous" to come together with the cast — but not necessarily because she hadn't seen them all in a while. Instead, she is anxious to find out if the hit show still resonates with fans.

"I hope people embrace it as much as they say they do," she said. "I wasn't nervous about getting together with the cast, 'cause we are still friends."

Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell attend the "Martin: The Reunion" Private Screening and Experience on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Arnold Turner/Getty

"Everything else is a personal situation that we've all healed from," she said. "So we're not even gonna talk about it."

Tisha Campbell attends the "Martin: The Reunion" Private Screening and Experience on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Arnold Turner/Getty

Lawrence, 57, also addressed his reconciliation with Campbell at the premiere of the reunion on Wednesday.

"It is nothing but love with me and her. It's nothing but love," he told PEOPLE exclusively.

Carl Payne, who played Cole Brown, also opened up to PEOPLE about the show's ending.

"I mean, you know, every family has its drama. Every family has its trials and tribulations and things like that. And every good thing must come to an end," said the actor, 53. "I think it could have gone on longer, but it is what it is until it ain't."

MARTIN, from left, Tichina Arnold, Thomas Mikal Ford, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, 1992-97 Credit: Aaron Rapoport/20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

The acclaimed Fox sitcom ran for four seasons on FOX before the actors' rift became public when Campbell accused Lawrence of sexual harassment and only agreed to return for the show's fifth and final season if they never shot scenes together.

Campbell accused Lawrence of "repeated and escalating sexual harassment, sexual battery, verbal abuse and related threats." Both sides were ultimately settled out of court.