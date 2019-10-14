Actress Tisha Campbell Tearfully Reunites with Long-Lost Family Member on The Real

Actress Tisha Campbell is guest-hosting The Real — and preparing herself for a live-changing revelation.

In Tuesday’s episode, the show reunited Campbell with a long-lost relative. Fans will have to tune in to see what exactly unfolded, but PEOPLE can tease this: Also on the show is Ellen, a woman who learned she was adopted when she was 50 years old and is interviewed about her own journey alongside the investigative genealogist who helped her trace her parentage.

And to Ellen’s surprise, it turns out that she is related to Campbell.

“There’s nothing as valuable as family,” host Tamera Mowry-Housley says in PEOPLE’s exclusive clip of the episode. “They keep us grounded, they build us up, and they let us soar. But what if you found out the family that had raised you from birth wasn’t your birth family at all? For our next guest, an out-of-the-blue call changed everything.”

Later, Campbell embraces Ellen, sobbing.

Campbell, 51, was born in Oklahoma and raised in New Jersey. She has appeared in films like School Days and House Party but is perhaps best-known for playing Martin Lawrence’s character’s wife in the popular Fox sitcom Martin.

She was married to actor Duane Martin from 1996 to 2018, and they have two sons together.

