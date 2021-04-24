"Martin" aired for five seasons between 1992 and 1997

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold Reveal Why a Martin Reboot Isn’t Likely to Happen

"It's something that we wanted to happen," Arnold, 51, began.

She continued, "It's something that we tried very hard for it to happen, but the way it looks to me, realistically, it's not going to happen. Not unless it's an animation."

"Tisha brought up a great idea to do animation of it," Arnold added. "But I would say a show can never ever be rebooted without the original cast."

Martin – which aired from 1992 to 1997 – starred five best friends played by Arnold, Campbell, 52, the late Thomas Mikal Ford, Carl Anthony Payne II and the titular star Martin Lawrence.

"Now, we may be able to have a rebirth," Arnold said and Campbell chimed in by adding, "Or a reunion."

Arnold, however, reiterated that the cast likely won't do a reboot without Ford who died in 2016.

"Maybe, but as far as a reboot, I don't think that's going to happen," she said. "Tommy is no longer with us."

Arnold added, "This show is never going to be the same, it's never and some things are best left alone."

In 2018, Lawrence, 56, Campbell and Arnold were interviewed by TMZ while out for lunch and they addressed reboot rumors.

"Never say never," Lawrence told the outlet. "We don't know nothing right now, but never say never."

"Within life there's always new beginnings and there's always change and there's always new plateaus, so we'll see what's happening," Arnold added.