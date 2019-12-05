Tinsley Mortimer Skips RHONY Trip to Mexico After Reportedly Quitting Show

Tinsley Mortimer skipped a trip to Mexico with her Real Housewives of New York City castmates following reports that she quit the show.

The socialite, 44, was noticeably absent from costar Sonja Morgan‘s photos from the trip, which includes Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, and new Housewife Leah McSweeney.

“Retweet if you think we are sweet one #retreat #rhony girls,” Morgan, 56, captioned the photos on Twitter.

In another photo of the five ladies hugging each other while in Mexico, Morgan wrote, “With my girls in the #beach in #resort mode baaaaaby #rhony @Bravotv.”

Mortimer did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In early November, Page Six reported that Mortimer did not show up to film the Bravo series due to leaving town for Chicago to be with boyfriend Scott Kluth, who she got engaged to later that month.

Mortimer, who joined the cast of the Bravo show for season 9 in 2017, has been dating Kluth, the founder and CEO of the popular money-saving site CouponCabin, on and off since her former RHONY castmate Carole Radziwill set the two up on a blind double date in February 2017.

The couple got engaged in November 2019 on the steps of the Chicago Water Tower in front of a group of Christmas carolers.

Speaking to PEOPLE in June 2019, Mortimer, who was on a break from Kluth at the time, admitted that the show put a strain on their relationship.

“He tried,” she said. “It was just too much for him.”

“My life is my life,” she added. “The show is an important part of my life. I understand that there are people that don’t always want to be exposed to that and I can’t assume that they would. It’s a give and a take.”

Mortimer’s reported exit from the series comes after Bethenny Frankel‘s sudden and unexpected departure over the summer.

Frankel, one of the original cast members, announced in August that she was leaving the show, shocking both fans and her costars.

In a statement, Frankel, 48, said it was “time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women.”

“With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have,” she continued. “My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

Singer told PEOPLE at the time that Frankel did not inform the cast that she was leaving the show, but that she ultimately wants the best for her friend.

“There is a camaraderie among us as a cast,” said Singer, 62. “Love us, hate us, not like us — we are a team. To hear this from the press and not through her is upsetting.”

“I really wish her well, though,” Singer added. “The show’s a machine and it will continue on. We’re all just a cog in the wheel. No one is irreplaceable.”

Season 12 of the hit Bravo show is currently in production, though a premiere date has not yet been announced.