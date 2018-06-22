RHONY's Tinsley Mortimer Confirms She and Scott Kluth Split Again: 'We Break Up All the Time'

Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth have called it quits — again.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night, the Real Housewives of New York City star confirmed she and Kluth, founder and CEO of the popular money-saving site CouponCabin, currently aren’t together.

“Today is an odd day — the media is reporting that we did break up and it’s true,” she said. “We are on a break right now. Look, it’s so hard to be in a relationship, particularly when we don’t live in the same town. He’s in Chicago, so busy with CouponCabin.”

Pressed by Andy Cohen to clarify whether they were on a break or actually broken up, Mortimer said: “We’re broken up right now.”

“But I’ll tell you this,” she added. “We break up all the time.”

In April, Mortimer opened up the on-again, off-again relationship while appearing on PEOPLE Now.

“Scott and I are very close,” said Mortimer, 42. “I still work his company, CouponCabin — I’m an account manager for them. But you know, you’re just going to have to wait and see! Sometimes the heart gets what it wants, and sometimes it doesn’t.”

Mortimer and Kluth, who is based in Chicago, split last fall. The relationship has played out on this season of the Bravo reality show, and according to Mortimer, taking a break can sometimes be a “good thing.”

“It puts thing in perspective and you start to miss people,” she said. “It’s tough, but you know, he lives in Chicago, I live in New York, and relationships are hard when you have the long distance, even though it’s only about two and a half hours away. At least Chicago is not that far away, it’s not like I have to fly all the way to Europe — so we’ll see.”

Mortimer also opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs — and whether she and Kluth have talked about starting a family together.

“Scott and I are very close, and we have talked about things like that and we’ll see,” she said. “But you know, I am so grateful [for my mom]. She was like: ‘Before you turn 40 … just get them out as young as you can possibly be.’ ”

“She was just very adamant about me doing it, and I did it, and I’m so grateful I did it,” she continued. “It was no big deal! Really, it wasn’t. It was totally worth it, and now they’re just on ice.”

Mortimer and Kluth started dating after her RHONY castmate Carole Radziwill set the two up on a blind double date in February 2017. On the season 9 reunion last summer, Mortimer said she believed that Kluth was “definitely” the one.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.