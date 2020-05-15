Tinsley Mortimer Poses with Scott Kluth and Her Dogs: 'Ain't No Quarantine Gang Like Mine'

The RHONY star recently said self-isolating with fiancé Scott Kluth has made their relationship "much better"

For Tinsley Mortimer, there "ain't no quarantine gang" like hers!

"Ain't no Quarantine gang like mine! My little family makes me the happiest person in the world!!!" Mortimer captioned the post, which shows her and Kluth, 40, wearing face masks as they hold up the pups.

"I love you so much Scott!!! 😷❤️😷" she added.

Mortimer recently said that self-isolating with Kluth during the coronavirus pandemic has strengthened their relationship, explaining on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that "it's exactly what we needed."

"Our relationship is actually so much better," she said. "I just wanted to be at home with him and just have normal [life]. And it's been obviously beyond normal, the fact that I'm cooking and cleaning, but I've really impressed him which is so fun. It's been really good."

Mortimer previously revealed that she and Kluth are reassessing their wedding plans in light of the global health crisis.

"We were thinking about doing something in Japan. And clearly, anything in Asia was then all of a sudden, completely off-limits," she told E! News. "You know, when you're planning anything and you have to think ahead, we're at a time in our lives right now that we really just don't know what's going on and where we can travel and what we can do. And so it's definitely difficult in this time to plan something and really nail it down. So we're kind of just waiting to see what’s going to happen with the world."

Image zoom Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Mortimer said that while she can't pick a date or venue, she does have some "really good ideas" for the wedding once she can resume planning.

One detail they’re hoping they won’t have to change? Getting married abroad.

"We definitely want to do destination in some way," she said. "You know, [having it] in New York or having it in Chicago, we would have to make it very big and we really both want to have it smaller so we think that doing destination we'd be able to make it more intimate and smaller. So that's our plan. But you never know, we might have to go into like court or something here in Chicago or do it at the home because we can't leave so God knows. We'll see."

The couple met in February 2017, when Mortimer's RHONY castmate Carole Radziwill set them up on a blind double date.