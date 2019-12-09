Luann de Lesseps Confirms Tinsley Mortimer Stopped Filming RHONY: 'I Wish Her All the Best'

Tinsley Mortimer‘s days on The Real Housewives of New York City are over, her costar Luann de Lesseps confirms.

During a performance of her Countess and Friends cabaret show at the Borgata Hotel and Casino in New Jersey on Saturday, de Lesseps opened up about Mortimer, claiming that she stopped filming the upcoming season after getting engaged to Scott Kluth.

The revelation came during a Q&A session with the audience. De Lesseps was discussing Mortimer’s mother Dale Mercer, saying that she was “probably jumping for joy” over the engagement — though likely wasn’t too happy that Mortimer had left RHONY.

“I think she’s more upset that Tinsley’s not filming anymore now that she’s marrying Scott than Tinsley is,” said de Lesseps, 54.

As for Mortimer, de Lesseps said, “I wish her all the best.”

“She seems very happy and I want her to be happy and get married. That’s what she wants to do. She’s very traditional,” the Countess said. “She wants to have a baby. It’s time.”

“I just hope there’s not [an alcohol-fueled fight] and the whole thing doesn’t implode,” de Lesseps added.

Reports surfaced in early November that Mortimer, 44, had quit RHONY to move to Chicago with Kluth.

She was with de Lesseps and their costars Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Leah McSweeney at BravoCon in early November but has not been seen filming with them since, skipping the cast trip to Mexico earlier this month.

Mortimer’s exit from RHONY is expected to play out on season 12, which will premiere in 2020.

A rep for the Mortimer has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but a source tells PEOPLE that Mortimer walked away from filming with five weeks left on her contract.

“Scott gave her an ultimatum: ‘me or the show,’ and she choose the show,” the insider says. “He loves the limelight but hated the negative effect the show had on their relationship. And Tinsley, she’s desperate to make the relationship work and was on the outs with the group as it was.”

“It was much easier for her to walk away from the friendships she was never going to have to fight for the relationship she always wanted,” the source adds.

Mortimer joined the cast of the Bravo show for season 9 in 2017. She has been dating Kluth — the founder and CEO of the popular money-saving site CouponCabin — on and off since her former RHONY castmate Carole Radziwill set them on a blind double date in February 2017.

The couple got engaged in November, on the steps of the Chicago Water Tower in front of a group of Christmas carolers.

Speaking to PEOPLE in June, Mortimer, who was on a break from Kluth at the time, admitted that the show put a strain on their relationship.

“He tried,” she said. “It was just too much for him.”

“My life is my life,” she added. “The show is an important part of my life. I understand that there are people that don’t always want to be exposed to that and I can’t assume that they would. It’s a give and a take.”

News of Mortimer’s departure from the series comes after original cast member Bethenny Frankel announced in August that she was leaving the show — much to the surprise of fans and her costars.

In a statement, Frankel, 48, said it was “time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women.”

“With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have,” she continued. “My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

De Lesseps won’t be missing Frankel too much.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Saturday before her show at the Borgata, de Lesseps said the upcoming season of RHONY is “better without Bethenny.”

“She takes up a lot of air, so I think there’s more air for the women to breath and express themselves,” said de Lesseps, adding she hasn’t spoken to Frankel since the show ended.

“We’re having a great season without her. I wish her the best, no ill-will, but I can’t wait for her to see the new season. She’s going to love it.”

As for new cast member McSweeney, de Lesseps said she’s a “great addition.”

“I like Leah,” de Lesseps said. “She’s got a lot of guts to walk into a room of Housewives like us. I think she can hold her own and yet at the same time, she’s vulnerable. I think people are going to like that from her.”

