RHONY's Tinsley Mortimer Reassessing Wedding Plans amid Coronavirus: 'We Really Just Don't Know'

Image zoom Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Wedding planning isn’t going quite as Tinsley Mortimer expected.

The Real Housewives of New York City star opened up about her upcoming wedding to fiancé Scott Kluth as the couple reassesses their plans in light of the global coronavirus outbreak.

“We were thinking about doing something in Japan. And clearly, anything in Asia was then all of a sudden, completely off-limits,” Mortimer told E! News. “You know, when you’re planning anything and you have to think ahead, we’re at a time in our lives right now that we really just don’t know what’s going on and where we can travel and what we can do. And so it’s definitely difficult in this time to plan something and really nail it down. So we’re kind of just waiting to see what’s going to happen with the world.”

Mortimer said that while she can’t pick a date or venue, she does have some “really good ideas” for the wedding once she can resume planning.

Image zoom Tinsley Mortimer/ Instagram

One detail they’re hoping they won’t have to change? Getting married abroad.

“We definitely want to do destination in some way,” she said. “You know [having it] in New York or having it in Chicago, we would have to make it very big and we really both want to have it smaller so we think that doing destination we’d be able to make it more intimate and smaller. So that’s our plan. But you never know, we might have to go into like court or something here in Chicago or do it at the home because we can’t leave so God knows. We’ll see.”

As for her RHONY costars, Mortimer teased that not everyone will be in attendance for her big day.

“Of course I’ve thought about it and I’m not gonna say who I have thought about having, but of course I have thought about it,” she said. “And there will most likely will be one or two.”

The couple met in February 2017, when Mortimer’s RHONY castmate Carole Radziwill set them up on a blind double date.

They were on and off for the next few years before getting engaged last November, on the steps of the Chicago Water Tower in front of a group of Christmas carolers.

“I got engaged to the LOVE of my life!” Mortimer gushed on Instagram at the time. “Thank you sooo much for all your excitement for us! Every time I watch this it makes me cry?”

“I always knew it was you!!!” she added.

