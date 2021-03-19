Tinsley Mortimer 'Fought' for Relationship with Scott Kluth, Source Says: 'She Gave Everything'

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed on Thursday that Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth had called it quits, more than a year after getting engaged

Tinsley Mortimer is still reeling in the wake of her split from fiancé Scott Kluth, according to a source.

A source tells PEOPLE the former Real Housewives of New York City star is "devastated" over the end of her and Kluth's engagement, saying Mortimer did everything she could to try to make their relationship work.

"She moved her entire life and left her career for Scott because she truly thought this time it would work. She gave everything to this relationship," a source close to the former couple tells PEOPLE. "She fought to make it work, but he fell back into his old ways of constantly breaking up and getting back together with her. It was an endless cycle."

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed on Thursday that Mortimer and Kluth had called it quits, more than a year after he proposed.

Kluth, 40, told PEOPLE he and Mortimer, who left RHONY and moved to Chicago last year to live with him, ended things several months ago.

"After 14 months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months," he said in a statement. "This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us."

"I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future," the statement continued.

But according to the source, Mortimer was "blindsided" by the breakup.

"This was not mutual; she was blindsided. She's on the floor heartbroken and devastated. She left everything for him because she didn't think he'd ever call off the engagement," the source said. "She trusted him that this time was going to be different."