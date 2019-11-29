Tinsley Mortimer is feeling extra grateful this Thanksgiving.

The Real Housewives of New York City star celebrated the holiday on Thursday with new fiancé Scott Kluth, sharing a romantic post flashing her huge engagement ring on Instagram.

In the photo, Mortimer and Kluth are seen sharing a sweet moment as they lean in for a kiss, with the reality star’s hand pressed against the CouponCabin CEO’s face. The couple enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner at The Residences at The John Hancock Center in Chicago — the same city where Kluth proposed earlier this week.

“Sooo much to be THANKFUL for!!!” Mortimer, 44, captioned the photo.

The Bravo star showed off her stunning new rock in the picture, which appears to be oval-shaped. The two were both dressed up for the occasion — Kluth in a navy sweater over a dress shirt, while Mortimer opted for a black skirt with gold buttons and a fitted black turtleneck.

In a snap shared on Instagram Tuesday, the RHONY star said that she “always knew” Kluth was the one for her.

“I always knew it was you!!!,” she captioned a photo of the moment Kluth proposed.

Mortimer tagged the post at the Chicago Water Tower, as Kluth proposed on the landmark’s steps. Christmas carolers dressed in holiday garb can be seen in the photo behind the couple, adding to the magical holiday atmosphere.

The engagement news came one day after Mortimer gushed that she had the “best weekend ever!!!” thanks to Kluth. In a clip posted on Instagram Sunday, Mortimer and Kluth kissed excitedly at TAO Chicago as bottle girls held up a sign that read “Welcome to Chicago Tinz.”

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH SCOTT!!!!” Mortimer wrote.

While Mortimer and Kluth have had an on-again, off-again relationship since meeting in February 2017, the socialite revealed at BravoCon earlier this month that she and Kluth had recently gotten back together.

“Scott and I did get back together,” she said during the RHONY panel. “I’m more excited than anybody is, but I’m just so happy.”

Mortimer — who was previously married to Robert Livingston “Topper” Mortimer — previously said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that a major factor in their multiple splits was the long distance, since Kluth lives and works in Chicago and she lives in New York.

“It’s tough, but you know, he lives in Chicago, I live in New York,” she said. “And relationships are hard when you have the long-distance, even though it’s only about two and a half hours away.”